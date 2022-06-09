The MIAA has announced its academic awards for the 2022 men's tennis season. Emporia State had six players recognized for their work in the classroom at this time.
Harrison Brown, Pablo Carranza, Andy Graf, Luiz Maia, Cameron ienholz and Carson Mosier were named the MIAA-GAC Academic Honor Roll for the Hornets. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
The six student-athletes honored from Emporia State are the most from an MIAA team and ranks third among the nine schools in scheduling association.
True freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced later this summer.
Emporia State went 5-6 at home during their first season at the Kossover Family Tennis Complex.
