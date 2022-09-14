Granny basketball Kansas Senior Games 2022

The Emporia Hot Flashes pose for a photo with their bronze medals at the Kansas Senior Games.

 Courtesy photo

The Emporia Hot Flashes competed in the Kansas Senior Games on Sept. 9th and 10th at the Sports Zone in Topeka. The team went 2-1 in pool play recording wins over the Kansas Prairie Storm and Kansas Cougars and losing to the Oklahoma Rockers.

Bracket play began Saturday afternoon and Emporia started with a 67-61 win against the Kansas Sunflowers. The team then lost to the Oklahoma Rockers, 61-53. The Hot Flashes came home with a third-place win over the Kansas Prairie Storm, 44-42.

