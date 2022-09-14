The Emporia Hot Flashes competed in the Kansas Senior Games on Sept. 9th and 10th at the Sports Zone in Topeka. The team went 2-1 in pool play recording wins over the Kansas Prairie Storm and Kansas Cougars and losing to the Oklahoma Rockers.
Bracket play began Saturday afternoon and Emporia started with a 67-61 win against the Kansas Sunflowers. The team then lost to the Oklahoma Rockers, 61-53. The Hot Flashes came home with a third-place win over the Kansas Prairie Storm, 44-42.
The Emporia Hot Flashes are Emporia’s granny basketball team. Granny Basketball teams consist of five or six women age 50 or older, with a roster makeup of two guards, two forwards and one or two centers. Players wear 1920s-style uniforms: bloomers, middy blouses, and knee-high stockings.
Games consist of four eight-minute quarters. The clock only stops for time-outs, injuries, free throws, and falls. Players are allowed two dribbles per possession and running or jumping is not allowed. Any physical contact is considered a foul and players are disqualified after three fouls. All baskets are worth two points unless a shot is underhanded, which is worth three points. Free throws are worth one point.
The league is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2005 to provide fun, competitive exercise for women age 50 and older; an avenue for charitable giving; wholesome, nostalgic, and sometimes humorous entertainment; recognition for mature women; and a method of preserving the history of six-on-six basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.