A little more than a month since its first opening day in two years, the Jones Aquatic Center has been filled with excited swimmers from the get-go.
“We’ve been packed since the first day,” said aquatics supervisor Jennifer Wegener. “It’s been great to welcome people back this year and understanding how appreciative they are about having the doors open.”
JAC, like many other outdoor pools, was closed in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Wegener said while it was disappointing to make that decision last year, Emporia Recreation Commission staff were excited to see familiar faces this year.
“We’re getting to know everybody again,” she said. “We had a couple of years where we didn’t see anybody and now we’re seeing our patrons again. We had a gentleman come in with his nephew and we were getting to know him and hear his story. They come out to camp out here in Emporia every year, but this was the first time they’d come out to the pool. It was really neat getting to know them and getting to know that group.”
Wegener said the overwhelming feedback from patrons this year has been general excitement that the pool is open again. The community, she said, has also been understanding and supportive of changes made to the pool’s hours this year due to staffing shortages.
This year, the pool is open 1 - 6 p.m. daily — shorter hours from previous years. Wegener said the new schedule targets both peak visitor times and helps ensure staff don’t get burned out.
“We’re trying to make sure the staff isn’t having to work too much,” she said. “We’re really thankful for the lifeguards we do have and really thankful to their parents for letting them work.”
For those who are looking for some exercise, Wegener said JAC is offering water walking and lap swimming in the mornings and evenings.
Water walking lets patrons walk through the lazy river stroll, either with or against the current.
Check it out from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. or 6:15 - 7:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday through July 22, weather permitting. Cost is $2.
Lap swimming is set for the same times, and targets the core, arms, legs, glutes and back while also increasing flexibility and strength. The cost is $2.
Wegener said private rentals have also been popular this year. Information about rental options is available online at www.emporiarec.org and by calling 620-340-6400.
