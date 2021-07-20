The Lunar Ride is returning to the Flint Hills of East-Central Kansas this weekend.
The Lunar Ride is one of the Unbound Gravel team’s annual events and has cyclists going for a gravel ride under a full moon.
The rides start rolling out at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24 in the parking lot behind Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co., 716 Commercial St. There are two course lengths — 25- and 50-miles.
“One important thing to know about the Lunar Ride is that it’s not exactly a race. We don’t have the timing chips and things like that attached to the number plates on people’s bikes, it’s a bit more of a casual event,” said Ben Sachs, Unbound Gravel race director.
Sachs said this is a more relaxed ride and an atmosphere, where riders can turn around at any point and ride without pressure.
“It’s kind of a choose your own adventure kind of thing when it comes to the ride,” he said. “People can start at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m., and they can ride up to 50 miles.”
Sachs said there are also options for people to turn around for 10 or 15 mile rides with their family. Then they can “come back to the celebration in Emporia.”
“They are welcome to do any of those, as much as they want to,” he said.
And in true Emporia style, the event includes a downtown block party.
From 6 p.m. - midnight, community members are invited to attend the Lunar Ride block party in the 700 block of Mechanic Street. The party will feature several food trucks, beer from Mulready’s and live music played by the Box Turtles from 9 - 11 p.m.
“I am a big fan of the Box Turtles, which is the band that we have coming,” Sachs said. “I went to a really fun concert when they played at the Tallgrass Taphouse in Manhattan a couple of Halloweens ago. It was super fun there. They are a really good band.”
As the Unbound Gravel race happened more than a month ago, Sachs said the ride will give cyclists the opportunity to connect with fellow cyclists again — this time in a less competitive way.
“For the riders it’s a really good time for people to get back together, maybe after having done Unbound Gravel a month earlier, and maybe talk about the experiences during that race, reminisce and connect with people again,” Sachs said.
The cost to sign up for the race is $50 and includes a T-shirt, a $5 drink token, a $10 food token and a chance to win a variety of prizes throughout the night.
Riders can sign up at unboundgravel.com/lunar-ride. Registration closes at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Additional information about the Lunar Ride can be found @unboundgravel on Facebook and www.unboundgravel.com.
(1) comment
Riding "unbound" on small deserted country roads in the dark sounds like a good way to get people killed.
