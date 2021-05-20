A Chase County man was arrested on child pornography charges last week.
Leland Zachariah Taylor, 71, of Cedar Point is facing 155 counts of sexual exploitation of a child after he was taken into custody when a laptop and flash drive containing child pornography were discovered in his house.
According to an affidavit filed with Chase County District Court by the Chase County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies were contacted by dispatch regarding a possible child pornography case at Taylor's residence at 998 Cedar Creek Rd., Cedar Point, around 9:30 a.m. May 8.
Deputy Tylor Preeo said in the affidavit that he arrived on the scene around noon May 8 and upon arrival, made contact with Leland Taylor's son, Jeromy Taylor and Jeromy Taylor's girlfriend Daniella Subhan.
The couple reported that they were back in town "cleaning out Leland's house" following a rollover accident that put him in a hospital several weeks prior.
While they were cleaning out the house, the couple discovered a laptop and flash drive on Taylor's bed and, upon looking in the flash drive, "they realized that it contained child pornography and stopped looking in the flash drive."
Jeromy Taylor and Subhan said they called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and then the Chase County Sheriff's Office.
Preeo took the evidence back to the sheriff's office and began investigating the contents. The flash drive contained "155 files containing child pornography."
The images include photos of male and female children between the ages of 4 months to age 15. Preeo said the images included the children "naked by themselves" as well as images of children being forced into various sex acts.
Leland Taylor is currently in custody at the Chase County Detention Center in Cottonwood Falls. His next court appearance is set for 10:30 a.m. May 28 in Chase County District Court.
