Eli Fowler doesn’t do social media. He gave it up years ago. Considering what some people are posting about one of his proposed projects in Emporia, that may be wise.
“People are already throwing all kinds of things out there,” the owner of Hometown Management LLC in Emporia said. “It’s such a touchy subject.”
Fowler confirmed Thursday that he is in negotiations to purchase Plumb Place, the historic mansion on East Sixth Avenue which was used as a women’s shelter for 100 years. It’s been closed since the end of 2020.
“It’s a really cool historical building,” Fowler said. “It would be cool to keep it alive.”
But Fowler’s idea of new life is worrying to other people.
Comments on Facebook this week used terms such as “ultimate disgrace” to describe Fowler’s request to convert the Carriage House half of Plumb Place into, in his words, “climate-controlled storage units.”
“I don’t want to turn into a bad guy, when people don’t even know who I am,” Fowler said.
Fowler explained that he would “try to keep all the history” of the 1870 mansion. He envisions four to six apartments in the original south half. He thinks four probably would work best.
“Essentially, we’d close the doors off from that side and close the doors to the other side,” Fowler said. “It wouldn’t be separating the buildings. Our goal is... to keep the entire integrity of the building together. Keep the history. Keep it preserved.”
Fowler said he has not been in contact with the new Plumb Place Board of Directors, since the sale of the property still is pending. But he’s the son of Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler, who was directing the transfer of oversight for the property. Judge Fowler has since recused himself from the case.
“We don’t even have a deal made,” Fowler explained. “It’s a long process, and a lot of things have to come in.”
For instance, he said the building needs a lot of maintenance and repairs.
“For it to work for us, the zoning would have to be changed,” Fowler said. “If the zoning doesn’t go through, financially we can’t make it. Because we’ve got this massive, huge building that you can’t do much with.”
Fowler plans to present his Plumb Place proposal to the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. He admits he’d rather explain the details in person than in print or online exchanges.
“If people in the neighborhood want to appeal, I can’t make up their minds,” he said. “If no one does anything with it ... it’s going to sit there and crumble.”
