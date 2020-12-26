Last week, the Plumb Place Board of Directors announced the women’s shelter, located at 224 E. Sixth Ave., would shutter its doors at the end of the year, claiming insolvency.
With the announcement came a barrage of questions from the public regarding the future of the historic property and the contents within.
The Emporia Gazette reached out to attorney Bob Symmonds, who is serving as legal counsel for the Plumb Place Board of Directors, on the steps involved with dissolving the nonprofit.
“The petition for the appointment of a receiver was filed last Friday [Dec. 18],” Symmonds said. “That petition advised the Court that Plumb Place was insolvent, and insolvency simply means it lacks the ability to pay its debts as they become due.”
Judge W. Lee Fowler has been assigned as the judge to preside over the case and Kevin Flott, president and CEO at Olpe State Bank, is expected to be appointed as the receiver before the end of the year.
Remaining members of the board have all resigned effective Dec. 31, according to court documents.
According to www.brittanica.com, a receiver is a court-appointed individual charged with the collection and conservation of certain assets and to make distributions in accordance with judicial authorization.
“His job will be to, first of all, ensure that all of the assets are properly safeguarded,” Symmonds said. “He’ll make sure that there’s insurance, collect any accounts receivable that might be outstanding, and then he will prepare a plan for converting the assets to cash.”
Symmonds said Plumb Place has three primary assets, valued at an estimated $150,000 — $100,000 less than it was valued in 1949.
“The one main asset, of course, is the structure itself of Plumb Place,” he said. “The second one is that there’s an attached lot that was not subject to any reservations or restrictions, and then it has substantial personal property.”
The property, which sits on three and a half lots, was deeded specifically as a gift from the children of Carrie S. and Preston B. Plumb to the Young Women’s Christian Association of Emporia, on Feb. 26, 1920. The gift was made under the condition that it would be used for the welfare of women and girls in the community.
All changes in location or use of property must go through the courts, per the deed.
Flott will make recommendations to Judge Fowler and, Symmonds said, there may be considerations made for public input.
“I don’t know exactly what he will do and I’m not going to speak for Judge Fowler, but just to make sure that every possible, viable option is examined and then Judge Fowler will make that final determination,” Symmonds said. “That’s the procedure that we’re following.”
As for a time line, Symmonds said it all depends on each particular case. Due to the historic value of Plumb Place and its contents, the process is not likely to be concluded quickly. It is, however, a process that could potentially be halted should someone come in and express the desire and ability to make the organization viable again.
“Plumb Place has not been dissolved; it’s still an entity,” Symmonds said. “That was one of the questions that the board of directors asked me. ... I think [the board] worked as hard as they could. I really was pleased with what they’ve tried to do.”
Symmonds said he will be able to provide updates throughout the process.
