In Johnson County last June, the Kansas Board of Tax Appeal ruled Johnson County had overvalued Walmart and Sam’s Club properties by $60 million.
The Johnson County Appraiser set the value of the tax on the land, building, and gross sales and estimates net profit.
A progressive group called Johnson County Move On who protest their policies on local, state and national levels are spearheading this tax revolt. I wonder if George Soros is behind this group. This group claims that there will be a tax armageddon if the state doesn’t bend to their way of assessing big-box commercial stores.
“In 1980 the Kansas Supreme Court wrote that, ‘The occupation in which such property has been used by the seller is immaterial in determining the fair market value of such property.’
How could this happen? Three different ways: The legislature could pass a law; members of the board of tax appeal could change their rulings. Gov. Laura Kelly has it within her power to reshape the three-member board of tax appeals with two appointments now and another next year.
This could end up at the Kansas Supreme Court, and the governor has the right to select justices when there is a vacancy.
This tax fight is a reminder of the governor’s power and yes, elections have consequences.
“When anything is going to happen in the country, it happens first in Kansas”
- William Allen White
KB Thomas Jr
Emporia
