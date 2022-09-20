The Emporia State University community gathered on the Plumb Hall lawn Monday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of the 33 faculty who lost their jobs as part of ESU’s “workforce management” framework.
Michael Smith, chair of social sciences, sociology and criminology kicked off the night of speeches from and in support of the affected faculty.
“We are here to honor 33 absolutely amazing colleagues that we continue to have the honor and privilege to work with and hope to continue working with for a long, long time in one capacity or another,” Smith said. “This night is for them.”
“I’m one of the 33,” Michael Morales, associate professor of Physical Sciences, said. “I came here 26 years ago. I started a program in paleontology, the study of fossils. When I first got terminated I thought, 'Oh my God, the program that I started, that I worked on so hard for so long that I thought could be passed on to another professor, a young one who could continue it on, is dashed,’ and I felt really, really despondent. But then I began to realize, that’s the wrong way to look at it.”
“I’ve had great numbers of paleo minors that have come through here as undergrads,” Morales continued. “I’ve had a great number of wonderful graduate students come through here. It’s not so much what I’m losing, it’s what I've had. I’ve had to look back and see how many people have come through here and have been touched by my area. … That’s what I’m now feeling. I’m feeling the joy of what I’ve been able to accomplish with those students.”
Sacha, a freshman English education major, said the heavy cuts to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences were disappointing.
“I just moved here last month. I don’t have any experience with Emporia or ESU as a whole. And frankly, it's really disappointing that my first experience at ESU is this. Thirty-three professors being cut, five of which came from the English department, 23 came from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. As an English educator that really hurt me,” Sacha said. “I feel like the relationship between students and professors is so important and yet they are just willing to throw it away for the name of budget. Are our professors really that disposable? They are more than that. They are people.”
Former ESU history professor Loren Pennington agreed.
“I’ve been here 62 years this year on this campus,” Pennington said. “What I wanted to ask you tonight is this, and you may have been asking it already. How many students are in the audience, will you put up your hands? You are the ones who are getting cheated. I mean that. You know why you’re getting cheated? Because they’re making this university over so it's not a university.”
Pennington said he had the privilege to sit in on a Shakespeare class taught by Mike Behrens, one of the professors affected by the cuts.
“Why do I say this? Because I have gone to Shakespeare classes from everything from high school to junior colleges to Ivy League colleges to the University of Michigan and you have it. And Shakespeare is my favorite human being. And I will say to you right now. If you run this university without Mike Behrens … and you run it without Shakespeare, by God, you are not running a university. No Shakespeare, no university.”
Sofia, a junior business administration major, transferred to ESU this year and said the effects of the framework have affected the perception of ESU.
“I have been dreaming of coming here since I was a junior in high school. I was really proud to say that I’m a student at Emporia State. And there is still a piece of that pride left, but when I hear the name now, I’m disappointed,” Sofia said. “I just want to say thank you to the professors. Your profession is a sacrifice. You’ve sacrificed so much for the students. You’ve treated us like your children … and you’ve helped many find their way. That’s not replaceable.”
“I’m not one of the 33 people, but I’m here to, number one, thank all of the students for your support,” Tonya Bauman, associate professor of business administration, said. “We, as the faculty, received more support from students than from administration or even from some of our colleagues so thank you very much.”
“We had five faculty members that were let go from the school of business. And it’s a shame to lose those,” Bauman added. “Thank you organizers for this solemn but full of hope ceremony.”
