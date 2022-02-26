Trox Gallery is preparing to “celebrate” women with the opening of a new all-female art exhibition next week.
“Women: Celebrating the Female Creative” is an exhibition that Trox owner Kaila Mock has wanted to create since she opened her store.
“I have been wanting to do an all-female show since I opened, but the timing was never right,” she said. “Well, the timing is perfect now.”
Mock, who is one of 20 local women participating in the SOS Heroes for Hope fundraising campaign, said the show coincides with that fundraiser. March is also Women’s History Month.
“As a current SOS Board member and a victim of sexual violence, I was honored to accept the challenge of raising $1,000 for SOS in 30 days,” she said. “What better way for me to raise money, than to host an art exhibition? As I started planning the fundraiser show, I remembered that March is Women’s History Month and decided to shine the spotlight on our local female artists.”
The exhibition will open March 4 during the Emporia First Friday Art Walk. That date coincides with another special day.
“The March Emporia First Friday Art Walk happens to fall on the 4th, which is my birthday,” Mock said. “So, all three of my major passions — Trox, EFF and SOS — are all colliding on my birthday, and I think that means it’s going to be a very special evening for the community to come out and support talented, hardworking local artists and raise money for our local organization that supports victims of sexual and domestic violence.”
So far, 13 venues are on the March art walk passport. Mock said the community can expect a bake sale, live T-shirt printing, portrait drawing, raffles and more.
There’s still time to enter pieces into the exhibit, too. Mock said there are several entry requirements that submissions must meet to be accepted.
The artist must be a woman aged 18 or older and only one entry is accepted per artist. The entry must have been completed within the last three years and both 2D and 3D media is welcome.
Entries must be dry, clean and ready for display. Paper entries must be framed. All frames and canvasses must have a wire or sawtooth hanger.
Entries should be delivered to Trox Gallery, 715 Commercial St., and the artist must fill out an entry form and pay a $10 fee — which will be donated to SOS. Any art that sells will donate its 50% commission to SOS Inc. and the artist has the option to donate all, half or none of their earnings.
The deadline to enter is 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
(2) comments
So if I stand to urinate and identify as a MALE I’m shut out. Can’t imagine the s..t storm if I announced the opening of a social club open only to males !
Wow, not just misogyny but vulgar misogyny at that, Sail. 87% of major museum art collections are by male artists. Female artists earn 74 cents for each dollar male artists make. (Stats from the National Museum of Women in the Arts.) Given this disparity, I think an all-woman art show is a fantastic idea, Sail. When men artists make only 74% of what women artists make and represent less than 15% of all art curated and shown, THEN you may have your exclusively male art show. Until then...get out of the way of equality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.