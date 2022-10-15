It’s been a season of firsts for the Emporia High School girls golf team, and now the Lady Spartans will have an opportunity to add a state title to its list of achievements.
The team has been preparing for this moment all season. But it’s all about the finer details with golf, and that’s what head coach Rick Eckert has been working on in practice this week.
“It’s honestly a lot of fine-tuning the things that we have done all year long,” Eckert said. “We’ve practiced a little bit on some different shots a couple of days ago before the wind got bad, just working on hitting shots on the hills around greens. Hesston is a golf course that has very high-mounted greens and you have to deliberately practice that kind of stuff to get used to it. But other than that, it’s just fine-tuning the little things that we need to do – working on putting, the pitching game and making sure that you can do those small things that you’ve done all year long. The heart of golf is being able to repeat everything that you need to do when you have to do it.”
The quest will take place at the Hesston Golf Course and begin on Monday morning at 9 a.m. While most of the girls have not played there before, Eckert noted there are a lot of similarities between that course and the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
“The good thing is it’s really similar to the Emporia Municipal as far as being a very flat course,” Eckert said. “The green complexes are similar to ours, but they’re taller. That course was built on an area that can flood when they get lots of rain, so they built them higher to get it up out of the floodplain. But other than that, it’s a pretty straightforward golf course. The good news is the way it’s laid out is something that we will recognize when we get on it.”
With this being the only year he gets to coach all three of his daughters on the same team, this has been a moment Eckert has wondered about for years. He’ll take a moment to take it all in, but he’s hoping the best girls golf team in Emporia High School history can make some more history.
“This is one of those things as a parent where you see things out in the future and you wonder about it and think about if can this happen,” Eckert said. “The great thing is they have done a great job working and doing what they need to get their games to the point where they’re now rewarded and they get to be there.
“For me, it’s a lot of fun but it’s also the most nerve-wracking experience I’ve ever been through because instead of just having one kid that I’m watching, I’ve got three of them out there. I got to try to chase them down as they run through the course to encourage them and get them to do the things they need to do to be successful. Hopefully, we’ll get to the second day, but it will be fun. It’s going to be great to see them all out there playing and hopefully doing some things that nobody at Emporia has ever done in girls golf.”
