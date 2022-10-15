EHS girls golf regional

The Emporia High School girls golf team with the runner-up regional trophy.

 Courtesy Rick Eckert

It’s been a season of firsts for the Emporia High School girls golf team, and now the Lady Spartans will have an opportunity to add a state title to its list of achievements.

The team has been preparing for this moment all season. But it’s all about the finer details with golf, and that’s what head coach Rick Eckert has been working on in practice this week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.