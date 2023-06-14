The Dynamic Discs Open will be back in town beginning on Friday, but events are already going on across town.

“The Bourbon Cowboy has mini disc golf going on all week and they will have karaoke on Friday,” said Jackie Morris, who is entering her second year as tournament director. “Then we are hosting a block party downtown in the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street on Saturday. There will be disc golf vendors, food trucks and activities for kids to do. There will be a lot to do this week and a lot of great disc golf happening this weekend.”

