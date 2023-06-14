The Dynamic Discs Open will be back in town beginning on Friday, but events are already going on across town.
“The Bourbon Cowboy has mini disc golf going on all week and they will have karaoke on Friday,” said Jackie Morris, who is entering her second year as tournament director. “Then we are hosting a block party downtown in the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street on Saturday. There will be disc golf vendors, food trucks and activities for kids to do. There will be a lot to do this week and a lot of great disc golf happening this weekend.”
Dynamic Discs Open, which is part of the Disc Golf Pro Tour, will bring about 180 professional disc golfers to Emporia. The event will run from Friday through Sunday and take place at the Emporia Country Club.
The festivities will begin on Thursday when there will be autograph sessions from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the tent near the 18th green of the Country Club. A skins match will take place at 3:30, which is a match where players win money for winning each hole, which is assigned a prearranged dollar amount.
On Friday, there will be a glow meet beginning at 8 p.m., which costs $10 to enter, and an Open Mingo Charity Throw on hole sixteen, which is a really famous hole in disc golf. People can try to “stick the island” like the professionals do from 7 to 9 p.m. It also raises funds for the Sockibomb Foundation, which was founded by PDGA professional Ricky Wysocki and “is committed to growing disc golf into a mainstream recreational activity while also promoting the lifelong benefits of playing the sport.” One throw will cost $5 and three throws will be $10.
Morris feels hosting a stop on the pro tour in Emporia helps the city in a number of ways.
“I think it's a really positive thing for Emporia,” Morris said. “We're bringing people to our community to just kind of take part in our culture and the Emporia community is really great about it, too. People are really welcoming, just like they are for the Unbound race. We have a lot of special things in Emporia and to invite people into our community who will spend money at our local restaurants and mom-and-pop shops and things like that, I think it's important to bring people here to experience that and then I think it's important for Emporia to take some pride and ownership in the disc golf aspect as well.”
Admission to DDO will be anywhere from $30 to $100, depending on what kind of pass fans have. Friday passes are $30, Saturday and Sunday passes are $40 and a three-day pass is $100. Children 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
Morris encourages people to experience the event in some capacity.
“All three days will be played at the country club come out and watch, or at least join us at the block party,” Morris said. “If you can't make the tournament, you'll at least get a taste of disc golf that way. I believe ValueNet is broadcasting live coverage all week on channel three as well. It will be a really great week for disc golf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.