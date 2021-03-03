Emporia High School athletic director Curtis Simons was recently named the 2021 Kansas Wrestling Officials Association Rick Bowden Administrator of Excellence Award winner during the Division-I Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
The award was announced on Feb. 25.
The award is voted on by Kansas wrestling referees each year and is given to one school administrator statewide who has gone above and beyond in their work to support the sport of wrestling at the high school level.
Simons — a former wrestling coach for 23 years — won the award by a nearly unanimous vote, which KWOA representative Craig Ewert said was a rare feat during the presentation of the award. He was selected for the award based upon his long history of involvement with wrestling and the hard work he has put in to help make its competitions run effectively year in and year out.
“The average person doesn’t realize [that] when we host a home event, like wrestling tournaments, there’s so much you have to do,” Simons said. “… There’s a long list of things, probably about 12 or 13 things, that you have to do. Of course, if you don’t do something, you’ll hear about it at the tournament. There’s a lot of planning and preparation that the average person just doesn’t understand. … Having a background in wrestling definitely helps.”
He said the award is an honor to receive.
“I feel very fortunate to receive this award,” Simons said. “... To receive this award for the entire state of Kansas is a very nice honor. It was just, I guess I’m kind of dating myself, but it was a ‘Kodak moment.’”
The award is named for Rick Bowden, a former Kansas legislator who worked for 18 years as an assistant executive director at KSHSAA, administrating football, wrestling, baseball, softball and track and field.
“Rick, I met him early when I was coaching at Hoisington High School and he was a really good man,” Simons said. “He was a quiet leader. … I knew Rick for a long time. When I came to Emporia, we didn’t have middle school wrestling. I called Rick Bowden at the state and said, ‘Hey, what do we do about a club status?’ He gave me a lot of direction, a lot of insight, what to do.”
While Simons was a principal at Hartford, Bowden named him to a committee intended to address unhealthy weight management by wrestlers — even though Hartford did not have a wrestling team.
Bowden retired from KSHSAA in 2011 and passed away in a farm accident in 2013. He was posthumously inducted into the KSHSAA Hall of Fame and has been memorialized by the Administrator of Excellence award for several years.
Simons said that to be commemorated for his efforts by having his name linked with Bowden’s was a high honor.
“It’s a very nice award for someone that was well-respected,” he said.
In addition to making Emporia well-known for its smoothly-run wrestling tournaments, Simons has also helped other schools with their tournaments. One example was Hayden High School, which hosted Centennial League this season. Simons stepped in to assist Bobby Taul, Hayden’s athletic director, whose background is in basketball, not wrestling.
“I basically donated my time and helped him out because I’m part of the Centennial League [and] wrestling is what I’m a part of,” Simons said. “I ran [Taul’s] seeding meeting for him. We ran the tournament off. Things went really, really well, went smooth.”
The Rick Bowden Award is a fitting cap to Simons’ full-time career, as he is set to retire at the end of this school year. However, he doesn’t plan to simply walk away from the sport to which he has devoted so much time and attention.
“I will help run some wrestling tournaments here if they want me to,” he said. “I enjoy running wrestling tournaments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.