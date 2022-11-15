The Emporia State soccer team placed three players on the All-Central Region soccer team. Mackenzie Dimarco, Hannah Woolery and Joanie Westcoat were all named First-Team All-Region by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2 CCA) as voted on by the College Sports Communicators in the region.
Dimarco is a repeat selection at forward on the All-Region First-Team. She has set the MIAA single-season record for goals scored with 22 this season and her 60 career goals are second all-time in MIAA history. She tied the NCAA Tournament single-match record with four goals against Fort Hays State and added an assist to set the record with nine points in a single NCAA Tournament match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.