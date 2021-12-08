The Salvation Army’s year-end fundraising campaign is off to a slow start.
“Our goal is $70,000,” Lt. Mylie Hadden said Monday. “Right now, we’re at $18,000.”
The Salvation Army has seven kettles set up across Emporia. They’re locked to stands, but Hadden hopes to find people to ring bells next to them.
“They really give when there’s a bell ringer at the kettle stand,” Hadden said,
She’ll have plenty of helpers this weekend thanks to “Badges United,” where local first responders ring the bells. Where Hadden has concerns is the remainder of the week.
“We are going to talk to some schools” for recruiting, Hadden said. She’s also open to retired people ringing bells.
Hadden said all the money collected this year will stay in Lyon County to meet community needs.
“People should think of the Salvation Army as Emporia’s Salvation Army,” Hadden said. “We’re here for this community. ... People should still be able to have confidence and trust in the Salvation Army.”
Related to that, the ”Angel Tree” campaign to help local children has two weeks to go. Trees with cardboard people hanging on them are inside the Bluestem and Walmart stores.
“People pick a tag, and they adopt that child,” Hadden explained. That means buying gifts, then leaving them at the Salvation Army office on Constitution Street or a special Walmart box.
Angel tree donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 17. They will be distributed Monday, Dec. 20.
The red kettles are located through Friday, December 24 at Bluestem, Dillons, Good’s Cash Saver, Hobby Lobby, Reeble’s Country Mart and the two doors of Walmart.
Online donations can be made through the Emporia Salvation Army web site at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/emporia. To sign up to volunteer, visit www.registertoring.com.
Businesses can also sponsor time at a kettle for $83 per two hours or $334 per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.