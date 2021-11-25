Some familiar names in powdered drink mixes are being recalled, because tiny bits of metal or glass could be included.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Kraft Heinz is recalling select packages of Kool-Aid, Country Time Lemonade, Tang and powdered Arizona Tea. Tiny shards of hazardous material may have been combined with the powder at a manufacturing plant.
The recalled products have “Best When Used By” dates between Wednesday, May 10 and Wednesday, November 1, 2023. People who purchased the packages should return them to stores or discard them.
More information about the recall is available from Kraft Heinz during business hours by calling 855-713-9237. For a detailed list of the recalled products, click here.
