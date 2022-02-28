A fundraiser held at Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus this weekend raised $4,000 toward a splash pad and other improvements to the Americus park.
The fundraiser was a one-to-one hundred raffle to win one of three prize packages.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and participating in this event,” said Britney Hinrichs, president of Project Playscape. “And we’re always thankful to Harry & Lloyd’s for their support.”
The one-to-one hundred event was the first fundraiser of the year organized by Project Playscape, a group founded in 2010 with the mission to raise funds to improve and enhance facilities and programs centered on physical activity, recreation and team building within the greater City of Americus and Lyon County, Kansas.
So far, Project Playscape has raised funds to purchase and install new playground equipment at Jones Park in Americus and fully funded a baseball recreation complex. Construction is underway on the complex which will include a t-ball field, full-size baseball/softball field, renovated concessions and bathrooms, a new playground, fencing and parking. The organization will host a grand opening of the baseball complex on May 21.
While construction continues, Project Playscape is now raising funds for its next project.
“We have a lot of things on our wish list,” Hinrichs said. “I’m passionate about all the projects we take on because they provide opportunities for kids and families that could take decades to accumulate through low city budgets in smaller rural communities.”
The splash pad project has an overall goal of $200,000 which would fund not only the splash pad but seating, shade, bathroom renovations to include dressing areas and renovation of the basketball court at the park. After this weekend’s fundraiser, the current total raised sits at $34,000. Hinrichs said the group has several more activities coming up to raise money.
“We’re hosting a three-on-three tournament on March 26 and a pancake feed on March 27,” she said. “Plus we’re doing a March Madness bracket fundraiser. That’s just this month; we have more planned for the future.”
Hinrichs, a North Lyon County alumnus and mother of three, never expected to be involved in raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for her community, but once she realized the need, she joined forces with other local moms and got to work.
“Knowing the impact these projects have on our family and the organizations it positively affects is all worth it,” Hinrichs said. “The memories that will be made and the stories told by future generations – to be a part of that is humbling.”
Learn more about Project Playscape by searching “Project Playscape Americus” on Facebook.
