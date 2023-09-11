The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State soccer team had two games over the weekend in Florida, dropping a pair of games to No. 25 Tampa on Friday and Eckerd on Sunday.
Friday’s match against Tampa started off slow in attack for both the Hornets and Spartans as no shot was recorded from either side in the first eight minutes. Tampa recorded the first shot of the game in the ninth minute which forced a save from Mackenzi Goen.
Emporia State recorded their first shot in the 13th minute as an attempt from Hadlie Lowe was off target. The Hornets best chance of the first half came 19 minutes into the match as Mackenzie Dimarco found her way to the top of the box. Dimarco’s shot just missed, deflecting off the left post.
Tampa would finally break through the deadlock late in the first half as the Spartans scored in the 38th minute to take a 1-0 lead that they would carry into halftime.
Following the break, the Spartans continued to apply pressure against the Hornet defense with a shot in the first minute of the second half. The first shots for Emporia State in the second half came in the 72nd and 73rd minutes from Hadlie Lowe and Kyleigh Roe.
Emporia State was unable to convert on the pressure and Tampa was able to counter for the second goal of the match.
In the 75th minute, Tampa recorded a pair of shots, with the second falling to the Spartans in the box as they converted the chance to go ahead 2-0 over the Hornets, bringing the game to its final score.
The Hornets recorded nine shots with five attempts on target with three corner kicks in the match.
Emporia State fell against Eckerd 3-1 on Sunday afternoon from St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Hornets handled pressure from the Tritons early in the game as Eckerd recorded three shots in the first three minutes. Emporia State earned their first corner kick of the game in the seventh minute but were unable to turn the opportunity into their first shot.
Eckerd broke through in the 14th minute as they took a 1-0 lead over the Hornets.
The pressure from Eckerd continued as they scored their second goal in the 22nd minute to double their advantage to 2-0 over Emporia State.
Following the second goal, the Hornets gained their footing in the attacking half as the first shot came from Hannah Woolery in the 26th minute as she forced the first save from the Eckerd goalkeeper. Less than three minutes later, Mackenzie Dimarco forced a second save by the Tritons.
Eckerd bounced back with a pair of shots over the next few minutes before the goal for Emporia State would come in the 37th minute.
Mackenzie Dimarco broke through with her first goal of the season on an assist from Kyleigh Roe as the Hornets cut the Tritons lead in half to make the score 2-1.
Emporia State added three more shots on target over the final eight minutes of the half but were unable to convert as the score remained 2-1 heading into the half.
Following the break, the match went back-and-forth for much of the period as both teams recorded five or more shots heading into the final ten minutes of the match with Eckerd still leading Emporia State 2-1.
Eckerd eventually grabbed their third goal with just under four minutes remaining as the Hornets fell 3-1 against the Tritons on Sunday.
Emporia State (0-2-2) will return to action on Friday, Sept. 15 as they return home to take on Washburn. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m.
