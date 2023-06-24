A Friday evening wreck left an Allen man with minor injuries.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 7:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of Highway 56. Tyson Orear, 36, or Allen was traveling westbound in a 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 with a trailer attached when he lost sight of the road due to sunlight.
