Jace McDown

Emporia State linebacker Jace McDown (31) earned First-Team All-MIAA honors earlier this week.

Eighteen Emporia State football players earned All-MIAA honors, a list highlighted by first-team honors for senior linebacker Jace McDown and sophomore punter Ross Brungardt.

McDown has now earned First-Team All-MIAA honors for the second straight season after he was on the second team as a sophomore. The graduate student from Columbus is fourth in the league lead in tackles for loss, 12th in solo tackles and 15th in total tackles.

Brungart, a Lawrence native, leads the MIAA and is ranked fifth in the nation in punting average. He has a league-high 18 punts of at least 50 yards – twice as many as the next punter – and has placed 16 punts inside the 20-yard line. He has had a punt of at least 50 yards in every game this year and one of at least 60 yards in five games.

Six Hornets earned second-team honors.

Transfer running back Canaan Brooks was fourth in the MIAA in rushing yards per game, sixth in rushing touchdowns and eighth in total touchdowns. The junior from St. Louis finished the regular season with 668 yards in nine games. The junior had a career-high 151 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns against Nebraska-Kearney.

Dalton Cowan was named Second-Team All-MIAA at all-purpose back. The junior from Topeka only played in six games due to an injury but led Emporia State with 55.2 total yards per game from his stinger back position.

Junior guard Conner Lierz from Manhattan earned Second-Team All-MIAA honors on the offensive line. He was named Emporia State's Squarehead Award winner as the top offensive lineman four times this year and averaged a team-best 4.6 knockdowns per game.

Defensive linemen Marek Thompson and Jordan Williams each earned Second-Team All-MIAA for the Hornets.

Thompson is a three-time All-MIAA selection after earning third-team honors as a junior and being named honorable mention as a sophomore. The senior from Osceola, Missouri, served as an anchor in the middle of the defensive line and finished the year with 23 tackles.

Williams finished fifth in tackles for loss and sixth in sacks on his way to Second-Team All-MIAA honors. The sophomore from St. Louis finished the regular season with 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

Junior Sam Dobbins was the Second-Team All-MIAA kicker. The Emporia High alum led the MIAAat 41-of-41 on PAT attempts and was sixth in made field goals with five.

The Hornets had four players earn Third-Team All-MIAA honors.

Quarterback Braden Gleason was a third-team selection after finishing eighth in the nation in total offense, 10th in passing yards and 13th in passing touchdowns.

The Muldrow, Okla. sophomore threw for 3,084 yards and 27 touchdowns with 3,385 yards of total offense. He is ranked third on the Emporia State single-season passing list and fifth in total offense.

Center Hayden Reed was named Third-Team All-MIAA on the offensive line. The junior from Celina, Texas, played a team-high 895 snaps on the season and had 26 knockdowns on the year.

Punt and kick returner Billy Ross, Jr. was named Third-Team All-MIAA after leading the league in punt returns at 10.2 yards per return. The redshirt freshman from Oklahoma City had a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown against Missouri Western and was third in the nation in punt returns for a touchdown.

Safety Jaedon Pool was a Third-Team All-MIAA selection as a defensive back. The junior from Midwest City, Oklahoma, is 10th in the MIAA in passed defended and 11th in interceptions.

Six Hornets were named Honorable Mention All-MIAA - offensive linemen Xavier Cason and Miles Wade, linebackers Dawson Hammes and Cade Harelson, defensive lineman Rafe Goucher and receiver Corey Thomas.

The Hornets finished the regular season 6-5, with four of their losses coming by a combined 17 points. They will play Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Dec. 4.

2021 All-MIAA Football Team

First-Team

Quarterback – TJ Davis – Nebraska-Kearney

Quarterback - Mitchell Schurig - Washburn

Running Back – Al McKeller – Northwest Missouri

Wide Receiver – Cameron Saunders – Central Missouri

Wide Receiver - James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn

Tight End – Hunter Budke – Fort Hays State

All-Purpose Back – Adrian Soto – Fort Hays State

All-Purpose Back – Dayton Seally – Nebraska-Kearney

Offensive Line – Amari Angram-Boldin – Fort Hays State

Offensive Line – Corey Hoelck – Nebraska-Kearney

Offensive Line – Tanner Owen – Northwest Missouri

Offensive Line – Trase Jeffries – Pittsburg State

Offensive Line – Colton Dunkle - Washburn

Kicker – Cross Holmes – Pittsburg State

Kick/Punter Returner – James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn

Defensive Line – Chima Dunga – Central Missouri

Defensive Line – Michael Slater – Central Oklahoma

Defensive Line – Sam Roberts – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line – Zach Howard – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line – Malick Fall - Washburn

Linebacker – Jace McDown – Emporia State

Linebacker – Jackson Barnes – Northwest Missouri

Linebacker – P.J. Sarwinski – Pittsburg State

Defensive Back – Darius Swanson – Nebraska-Kearney

Defensive Back – Cahleel Smith – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back – Dallis Flowers – Pittsburg State

Defensive Back – Marquise Manning - Washburn

Punter – Ross Brungardt – Emporia State

Second-Team

Quarterback – Logan Twehous – Central Missouri

Quarterback – Chance Fuller – Fort Hays State

Running Back – Canaan Brooks – Emporia State

Wide Receiver – Alec Tatum – Northwest Missouri

Wide Receiver - Jalen Martin – Pittsburg State

Tight End – Jace Williams - Washburn

All-Purpose Back – Dalton Cowan – Emporia State

Offensive Line – Dan Sunderman – Central Missouri

Offensive Line – Seth Carmack – Central Oklahoma

Offensive Line – Conner Lierz – Emporia State

Offensive Line – Kooper Reece – Nebraska-Kearney

Offensive Line – Gabe Bautz – Northwest Missouri

Kicker – Sam Dobbins – Emporia State

Kick/Punter Returner – Dallis Flowers – Pittsburg State

Defensive Line – Marek Thompson – Emporia State

Defensive Line – Jordan Williams – Emporia State

Defensive Line – Tell Spies – Nebraska-Kearney

Defensive Line – Kaden Roy – Pittsburg State

Defensive Line – Zeke Wall – Pittsburg State

Defensive Line – Landen Urban - Washburn

Linebacker – Richard Jordan, Jr. – Missouri Southern

Linebacker – Evan Chohon – Missouri Western

Linebacker – Atoatasi Fox – Nebraska-Kearney

Defensive Back – Codie Bell – Central Missouri

Defensive Back – Dylan Buccheit – Central Oklahoma

Defensive Back – Jordan Starks – Fort Hays State

Defensive Back – Jhimon Preston – Fort Hays State

Defensive Back – Sam Webb – Missouri Western

Defensive Back – Kobe Cummings – Missouri Western

Punter – Hunter Kraus – Nebraska-Kearney

Third-Team

Quarterback – Braden Gleason – Emporia State

Quarterback – Mike Hohensee – Northwest Missouri

Running Back – Montrez Jackson – Nebraska-Kearney

Wide Receiver – Manny Ramsey – Fort Hays State

Wide Receiver - Brian Boyd, Jr. – Missouri Southern

Tight End – Daunte McGee – Central Oklahoma

All-Purpose Back – Tori Hicks - Lincoln

Offensive Line – Hayden Reed – Emporia State

Offensive Line – Kristopher Stroughter – Fort Hays State

Offensive Line – Evan Clark – Missouri Western

Offensive Line – Mitch Goff – Northwest Missouri

Offensive Line – Riley Teutsch – Pittsburg State

Offensive Line – Bergan Hofer - Washburn

Kicker – Nick Williams – Missouri Southern

Kick/Punt Returner – Billy Ross – Emporia State

Defensive Line – Noah West – Central Oklahoma

Defensive Line – Solomona Fetuao – Missouri Southern

Defensive Line – Brandon Johnson – Missouri Western

Defensive Line – C.J. Ravenell – Missouri Western

Defensive Line – Blake Schroeder – Nebraska-Kearney

Defensive Line – Braden Rose – Washburn

Linebacker – Zach Schlager – Nebraska-Kearney

Linebacker – Sam Phillips – Northwest Missouri

Linebacker – Brooks Peavler - Washburn

Defensive Back – Jaedon Pool – Emporia State

Defensive Back – Dylan Bolden – Missouri Southern

Defensive Back – Isaiah Nimmers – Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back – Jordan Hendy – Pittsburg State

Punter – Tim Davis – Northeastern State

Honorable Mentions

Emporia State – Xavier Cason – OL; Rafe Goucher – DL; Dawson Hammes – LB; Cade Harelson – LB; Miles Wade – OL; Corey Thomas – WR

Offensive Player of the Year – TJ Davis, quarterback – Nebraska-Kearney

Defensive Player of the Year – Sam Roberts, defensive end – Northwest Missouri

Special Teams Player of the Year – James Letcher, Jr., kick/punt Returner - Washburn

Freshman of the Year – Brandon Hall, running back – Missouri Western

Coach of the Year – Josh Lynn – Nebraska-Kearney

