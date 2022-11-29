Emporia State University nursing students will be holding bone marrow drives at various locations around Emporia today — collecting samples for the DKMS bone marrow registry.
Students will be at the ESU Memorial Union from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Newman Regional Health from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., the ESU men’s basketball game at White Auditorium at 4 p.m. and the Emporia Christmas Parade downtown at 7 p.m.
“This is our second [drive] sponsored by the nursing department, as well as the ESU track team,” nursing professor Dr. Kari Hess said.
DKMS, Hess explained, is somewhat similar to a clearing house for bone marrow registries. Other bone marrow registries, such as Be The Match, all share the same global registry, so there is no need to re-register if you have already signed up to be a donor.
The international nonprofit organization has received around 100,000 donations so far and has a network of around 11.5 million donors. Donations of blood or bone marrow all go to fight blood cancer or other blood diseases.
Potential donors simply need to fill out a registration form and submit a cheek swab to sign up. The whole process should take two or three minutes, Hess said.
“One of the things that our nursing students are learning and actually advocating for is the explanation of what it means to become a donor. I feel very passionate about making sure that they are selecting individuals that want and understand what they’re doing,” Hess said. “ … sometimes people will sign up for something but when called might be hesitant because of the commitment factor. The commitment factor obviously is very minimal considering saving someone else’s life is what you’re looking at and so we tried to make sure that we’re educating.”
If you are a match for someone in need, Hess said, a two-step process could happen.
“They will be called and they could possibly be donating the plasma components or they could be doing the bone marrow capacity,” she said. “... If the individual is called, their travel, their work compensation, so missing of work, is all refunded from DKMS.”
Last year, seven individuals who signed up during ESU’s drive were matches for those in need.
According to a written release, ESU developed a relationship in 2016 with DKMS and former Olympian Earl Young to promote the bone marrow registry. Since that first drive, different ESU classes have taken on organizing events.
This year, a class of nursing students decided to create a “mobile” drive. They set up multiple sites to collect samples, including taking test kits home during Thanksgiving break to test people.
You can find the students at tables at the Union, hospital and basketball game or walking around during the Christmas parade. Nursing students can be found by looking for red bags that say DKMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.