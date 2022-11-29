032219-gaz-marrow1

Olympic gold medalist Earl Young puts his stinger up for a picture with Corky the Hornet at ESU during a bone marrow swab drive in 2019. In his hand, Corky holds a giant swab.

 File photo

Emporia State University nursing students will be holding bone marrow drives at various locations around Emporia today — collecting samples for the DKMS bone marrow registry.

Students will be at the ESU Memorial Union from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Newman Regional Health from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., the ESU men’s basketball game at White Auditorium at 4 p.m. and the Emporia Christmas Parade downtown at 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.