MIAA FB Media Day 2023

Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason, head coach Garin Higgins and defensive lineman Jordan Williams speak at MIAA Media Day in Kansas City.

 Screenshot courtesy of MIAA Network

Just 15 points stood between the Emporia State football team and an undefeated season in 2022.

Still, there was plenty for the Hornets to be proud of a season ago. They finished the season with a 9-3 record, including a Live United Bowl win by 21 points over Southeastern Oklahoma in their second trip to the game in as many years.

