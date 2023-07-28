Just 15 points stood between the Emporia State football team and an undefeated season in 2022.
Still, there was plenty for the Hornets to be proud of a season ago. They finished the season with a 9-3 record, including a Live United Bowl win by 21 points over Southeastern Oklahoma in their second trip to the game in as many years.
Head coach Garin Higgins, who will be entering his 17th year leading his alma mater, was pleased with how his players rode the momentum from the bowl game into the offseason.
“We want to be in the playoffs, but being able to play in a bowl game and finish the year off the right way gave us a lot of momentum going into the offseason,” Higgins said. “I think our guys rode that momentum and have done a great job as we prepare for this season.”
Emporia State will return six starters on offense and seven on defense, giving the Hornets a veteran team with aspirations of reaching the postseason. Quarterback Braden Gleason will be back for his third season leading the offense and is coming off a season where he led the MIAA in passing yards, total offense and touchdown passes.
Gleason took some time in the offseason to reflect on where the team could have found one more win that would have likely gotten them that postseason spot. He wants the team to be better at finishing games this year.
“When you have games where you were a point or a yard away, it really hits you after the season and you start thinking about what we could have done differently,” Gleason said. “So, going into this season, we have the mindset of where we can be better to finish each game. You never want to remain the same and we want to take that next step, so that’s been our mindset this offseason.”
Having a returning quarterback helps any team, but especially for this Hornets team in which coach and quarterback “speak the same language.”
“I think the thing that makes Braden so special is he’s very process-oriented in what he does and the way he goes about his preparation,” Higgins said. “Braden wants to be a football coach, so it’s like talking to a young coach when we have our discussions. I feel very comfortable every Saturday lining up with him as our sheriff.”
Gleason knows there are expectations on this team, and him having two years of game experience under his belt gives him confidence going in.
“Going into my third year, I definitely have comfortability and confidence playing in this system,” Gleason said. “Coach Higgins lets me play freely and own the offense, and that goes a long way in our trust and how we communicate. He’s going to push all of us to get better and having guys around you that you’ve been through this with before goes a long way. So, I think we just want to take full advantage of every single day to make this the best season we can.”
On the defensive side, Jordan Williams returns as part of a unit that ranked fourth in the conference in scoring and total defense. The All-MIAA First-Teamer wants the defense to stay focused on where they can improve in the margins.
“We always preach about never staying complacent,” Williams said. “That’s where teams can hurt themselves and every day in the MIAA is a grind, so we really need to pay attention to the small details.”
The Hornet defense had their best season since 2003 in terms of scoring, allowing just 21.7 points per game. Williams credits that to the mindset instilled in them by Defensive Coordinator Mike LoPorto.
“That just goes back to our coaching,” Williams said. “Coach LoPo instilled a great plan for our defense, focusing more on takeaways and getting the ball back to our offense as quickly as possible. We have a lot of experience and skillsets in that defensive line room, and I think that can help elevate our defense and our team.”
The Hornets were picked third in both the Coaches and Media Preseason polls, which is the team’s highest preseason ranking since 2017. While Higgins doesn’t like to look at preseason rankings, he feels the team will be ready to embrace the target on its back.
“There have been years where we were picked in the top three and we didn’t flourish with that target on our back,” Higgins said. “We have that target this year and I really think our guys are going to embrace it. I think our thought process is different and we learned a lot in that game against Northwest Missouri at the end of last season. We feel like we have some unfinished business and our guys understand how good we can be, and those are things that excite me.”
Emporia State will begin its season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31 when it will welcome Lincoln to Welch Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
