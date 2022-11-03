Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission discussed the funding issues facing the Emporia Senior Center during its meeting Thursday.

Commission Chair Rollie Martin said he has reached out to the Emporia Senior Center about the possibility of emergency funding.

