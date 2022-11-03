The Lyon County Commission discussed the funding issues facing the Emporia Senior Center during its meeting Thursday.
Commission Chair Rollie Martin said he has reached out to the Emporia Senior Center about the possibility of emergency funding.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 4:54 pm
The Lyon County Commission discussed the funding issues facing the Emporia Senior Center during its meeting Thursday.
Commission Chair Rollie Martin said he has reached out to the Emporia Senior Center about the possibility of emergency funding.
“I requested Ian Boyd and two board members be here for the request,” Martin said. “The ball is in their court and we will listen to them when and if they do decide to come.”
Boyd is the current senior center director and board president.
Martin also announced that the commission may consider the two appointments for the Newman Regional Health Board of Directors at its next meeting.
“If anybody is interested, they can apply,” Martin added.
County Clerk and Elections Officer Tammy Vopat announced that she is beginning election training this week in preparation for Nov. 8. The election canvas is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Additionally, the commission approved $276,235 in local matching funds for the LCAT to be paid from the General Fund for the 2024 fiscal year.
LCAT director Shane Brunner said LCAT is trying to keep costs down by not ordering new vehicles and pushing their current vehicle’s lifespan as far as possible.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.