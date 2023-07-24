The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education will discuss teacher retention rates and student behavior data at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The board is set to review two presentations outlining progress and future plans to deal with student behavior and teacher retention. Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder has previously stated that student behavior is a major concern for teacher retention and one of the biggest reasons why teachers have left the profession in recent years.
