Area basketball teams were in action Thursday and Friday.
GIRLS
The Madison girls registered two league wins in two days this week, providing the Bulldogs with a boost of confidence heading into next week’s Lyon County League Tournament. Madison won two close contests against Waverly on Thursday (31-24) and Hartford on Friday (32-28). The Bulldogs improved to 8-2, and Jalynn Weakley scored 16 and 17 points against Waverly and Hartford, respectively. Hartford dropped to 5-6.
Northern Heights defeated Mission Valley 54-30 in the Flint Hills League Shootout Friday. The Wildcats moved to 8-3. Guard Aubrey Hinrichs led the scoring with 17 points. Teammates Makenna French and Teagan Hines added 14 and 12, respectively.
BOYS
Madison blew out Waverly on Thursday 57-36, improving to 6-2. Drew Stutesman rocked the Waverly Bulldogs, scoring 22 points, pulling down 16 boards and adding four assists. Bryson Turner contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs handled Hartford Thursday night 40-26. Lane Darbo grabbed seven rebounds and scored 12 points for the Bulldogs. Shayden Sull recorded 11 for the Jaguars. Hartford fell to 2-8.
