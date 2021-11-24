Thanksgiving Eve travelers could find the wind is first at their backs, then in their faces. Or vice versa.
The National Weather Service expects south winds of 10-20 miles per hour in the Emporia area Wednesday morning. But then a cold front comes, with a switch to north winds during the afternoon. Some gusts in both directions could reach 30 miles per hour.
The local forecast has no mention of rain. But the weather service advises showers are possible during the evening, “along and southeast of interstate 35.”
The weather service office in Topeka may have trouble tracking any showers, as its radar went down Tuesday morning and needs repair.
Thanksgiving should be chilly in Emporia, with a high of 44 degrees. But mild sunny days should follow, with highs between 55-65 through Tuesday.
