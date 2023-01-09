Garin Higgins

Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State football program will be keeping the earmuffs and blinders on for the foreseeable future.

Emporia State University and head football coach Garin Higgins have “agreed to a Letter of Intent as a basis for conditions for an employment contract to follow. With the agreement Coach Higgins is secured through at least the 2025 season, the longest term available under the Kansas Board of Regents,” according to a press release sent by the university. It is the first multi-year employment contract in Emporia State Athletics history.

