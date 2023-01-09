The Emporia State football program will be keeping the earmuffs and blinders on for the foreseeable future.
Emporia State University and head football coach Garin Higgins have “agreed to a Letter of Intent as a basis for conditions for an employment contract to follow. With the agreement Coach Higgins is secured through at least the 2025 season, the longest term available under the Kansas Board of Regents,” according to a press release sent by the university. It is the first multi-year employment contract in Emporia State Athletics history.
“Coach Higgins has a proven record as a football coach but as I have come to know him over this past season, it became evident that he is someone who cares a great deal about his players and Emporia State while managing all aspects of the program the right way,” said Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford. “This multi-year contract, along with upcoming investments in our facilities and the overall program, are a direct reflection of our commitment to building a first-class athletic program that Hornet fans can be proud of for years to come.”
Higgins’ 97 wins in 15 years are the second most in Hornet football history, trailing only Fran Welch’s 115 from 1828-54. This season Higgins led Emporia State to a 9-3 record capped by winning the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl. It is the ninth nine-win season in Emporia State's 124 seasons of playing football and Higgins has been the head coach for five of them.
“I am very thankful for President Hush and David Spafford and their commitment to this program and our entire staff,” Higgins said. “Coaching at my alma mater is a dream come true. Coaching in the MIAA, the best Division II conference in the country, is a true test. Our administration has seen what we have done over the past 10 years and are committed to helping us continue in the future.”
Higgins also makes sure his student-athletes are getting the job done in the community and the classroom. The Hornets have been ranked in the top ten among all Division II Football programs in community service as recorded by the NCAA Helper Helper report in each of the last five years, winning the community service "national championship" in 2021.
Last semester, 50 Emporia State players were recognized on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll with a conference-high six players earning MIAA Scholar-Athlete status for being named All-MIAA and having a 3.50 GPA. Emporia State has had eight Academic All-Americans under Higgins and is the only MIAA football program with an Academic All-American in each of the last seven seasons.
“We will continue to work hard each and every day to not only win football games but also to help our guys grow and be successful in life,” Higgins said.
