Emporia State women’s basketball's Tre’Zure Jobe was named the MIAA Player of the Week on Monday.
It was the first time she has earned the honor this season and the eighth time in her career.
In the two games prior to the Hornets’ loss to Central Missouri on Monday, Jobe averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 assists, five steals and five rebounds per game.
She had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Emporia State's 88-74 win over Rogers State on Dec. 20. She started 2022 with 19 points, a career-high eight steals and five assists in Emporia State's 79-47 win at Lincoln on Saturday.
With her eight steals against the Blue Tigers, she passed Michelle Stueve for 10th on the Lady Hornet career list and now has 183 career steals. She is also 20th on the Emporia State career scoring list with 1,286 points.
Jobe was the MIAA Player of the Year last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.