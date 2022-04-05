Seven members of the gravel cycling community will be inducted in the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame in its inaugural year, the advisory board announced Tuesday.
Corey Godfrey, Dan Hughes, Kristi Mohn, Rebecca Rusch, Chris Skogen, Mark Stevenson and Bobby Wintle represent some of the "most influential and inspiring promoters, racers, and storytellers, who have helped shape and grow the gravel community."
The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame exists to recognize and celebrate those who explore, endure, overcome, and inspire us all in the sport of gravel cycling. The organization is dedicated to preserving the stories of those individuals who have been so instrumental in creating an environment that allowed gravel cycling to flourish. In addition to honoring people, there are future plans for a physical museum space to be housed in Emporia.
LeLan Dains, a member of the board, said hundreds of nominations were received, meaning the selection committee had an incredibly difficult task.
"We recruited the help of 30 electors," he said. "They came from all across the 'gravel-verse,' if you were, the gravel universe."
Electors included journalists, event organizers and gravel enthusiasts who have "simply been around the sport a long time."
"We really think it was definitely a geographically diverse group," Dains said. "Ultimately they [the electors] had the hardest job; the dubious task of casting those votes to get it down to the seven that we presented today."
Dains said the inductees represent a wide swath of talent, experience and presence in gravel.
"It's easy to talk about names that potentially are not on that list, but it's undeniable that those on the list are deserving," Dains said. "And the good news is, this is year one of decades to come — this is not a one time deal. This is the dream that we've had for decades.
"We're inducting very worthy people who have given themselves to the growth of a sport and inspired others to participate. It's just sharing their stores at the heart of this. It's about sharing the stories that many people into gravel today, don't know."
The first class of the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame will be inducted at the inaugural banquet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Emporia Granada Theatre, prior to Unbound Gravel 2022.
Tickets are not yet available, but the general public is invited to the event.
For more information about the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame, the nomination process, how to donate, or the advisory board members and selection committee, please visit: www.gravelcyclinghof.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.