Kansas Free For Arts is kicking off the new year with new offerings and even more great music, as the organization heads into its Winter Concert Series.
KFA executive director and co-founder Hank Osterhout said artists are booked out into the first six months of 2023, with everything from local favorites to national acts.
The all-ages concerts are free to all, but supporter passes and memberships are available to help KFA continue to offer its programming for years to come.
“We’re really trying to relaunch the organization,” Osterhout said. “This is part of our relaunch capital campaign and it’s something that we will continue to do as our consistent programming.”
Osterhout said offering that programming for free is important to him, especially as it helps make KFA’s events available to those in their formative years, who may not otherwise be able to afford a concert.
“Our target demographic is youth populations,” he said. “It’s really hard to get high schoolers and college students involved in something that you are asking $40, $50 for them to be involved in and that they may or may not even be that interested in.”
He added that many programs in our area focus on children or adults, with few offerings for teens and young adults. By encouraging those populations to get involved in programs like KFA, Osterhout hopes to encourage youth to become more invested in the community, and possibly stay in Emporia beyond college.
“We wanted to kind of encourage that through these things. Create cool things to do,” he explained. “So the supporter passes are the way that we can help cover the expenses.”
Supporter passes are available for $75 and include a “catered dinner with drinks, reserved seating and a private Q&A with the artist one hour prior to the concert.”
KFA monthly and yearly memberships, which support ongoing programming at KFA, are also available. Membership benefits range from discounts on concert tickets and KFA Studio programs to an all-access pass to all KFA events and programs.
“All of these offerings have two purposes,” Osterhout said. “One is they are programs that have a positive effect on our community and help to create an environment where these sort of professional development things in the creative arts industry can happen, but also to help to improve the quality of life in Emporia through these events. But at the same time, these offerings are trying to help get our name back out there and grow awareness of the industry.”
Osterhout also encouraged anyone who would be interested in submitting bands for the concert series or becoming involved with KFA to reach out to him at 620-727-1795 or at ksfreeforarts@gmail.com. For more information on supporter passes, memberships or upcoming events and programming, visit www.ksfreeforarts.org.
2023 Winter Concert Series
Jan. 20 — Dance Monkey Dance with John Depew — Emporia Arts Council The Missouri native Doug Dicharry, aka Dance Monkey Dance, will bring his funk, Ozark stomp sound to the Emporia Arts Center to kick off the Winter Concert Series. Kansas blue-grass picker John Depew will open.
Feb. 18 — Possessed by Paul James with Filthy Frank — Lyon County History Center Osterhout calls Possessed by Paul James a “force of nature.” The Florida-based one-man folk band will be joined by Filthy Frank, a Bob Dylan-esque folk artist, who will open at the Lyon County History Center.
March 4 — Making Movies with Weda Skirts — Emporia Granada Theatre The Halfway to Halfway to Everywhere event will feature the 2021 Halfway to Everywhere headliner, the KC-based progressive rock, Latin American group Making Movies. Local acoustic roots band Weda Skirts will open at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.