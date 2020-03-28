We are living in a historic time right now.
I know I'm hardly the first to express that sentiment but, like it or not, it's true.
COVID-19 has changed our very way of life more than anything I can remember. I'd be willing to wager everyone — no matter how many years they might have on me — could say the same. The virus has brought many aspects of our society to screeching halt.
But I'm not telling you anything you don't already know.
What has also been interesting to see is how something so small in a physical sense can make such a profound impact on just about everyone individually. In the last few weeks, we have seen both the best and — maybe not the worst — but some of the ugliest sides of our society.
It's hard to miss the good even in our own community. We can see people organizing fundraisers or volunteering for school lunch programs and Friendship Meals. We can see people using their newfound extra time while in self-quarantine to make surgical masks for our first responders and a new distillery using its first run to make, not whiskey, but hand sanitizer.
Having now spent the better part of a decade total in Emporia, I know the good of which this community is capable. I've seen Emporians rally around grieving families. I've seen them cheer each other and complete strangers on in bike races, disc golf tournaments and everything in between. Almost on a daily basis, I've seen people from all over our area contribute their time, effort and money to countless causes. SO. MANY. CAUSES.
We'll need to keep it going even after the pandemic is over and life has returned to some degree of normal — even if it's a different normal than we knew before. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations that are the heart and soul of our community will need our help more than ever as they fight to catch up from a considerable amount of time with lost or greatly diminished income.
But when life as we know it is completely thrown off-kilter, there can also be unfortunate side effects.
I've seen people continue to rip each other apart online about things that, when put in perspective with a global pandemic, maybe aren't such a big deal. I've heard horror stories of cashiers and stockers at grocery stores being yelled at and berated for issues that they are working their butts off to resolve, but can't catch a break. I've seen hoarding of supplies and groceries that everyone needs. I've seen people who are too selfish or too proud to heed the warnings of health professionals and are therefore putting not only themselves, but all of their neighbors at risk.
We are all stressed. Whether it's fear that we or one of our more vulnerable loved ones will catch the virus; or having to, at least physically, hide away in our homes; or suddenly being out of work; or having to risk illness because we are still working; or information overload; we're all dealing with real problems we maybe haven't had to confront before. It's easy to let that frustration get the best of us. I'd be lying if I said I hadn't had a couple weak moments myself. (For the most part, technology that isn't easily offended by four-letter words has been on the receiving end of it, rather than other people.)
It's OK — even natural — to be anxious, frustrated or even angry, but it's important to remember — trite as it may sound — that we are all in this together. Everyone is fighting this battle in their own way, and we'll have plenty of time for bickering about our differences once this is over. And it will, at some point, be over. If there was ever a time to set all of our grievances with one another aside, this is it.
We can choose to acknowledge that and work together to make the best of this, or we can give into our baser instincts and lose our humanity.
Yes, these are historic times in which we are living. How history remembers it, however, is up to us.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
