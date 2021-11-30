If you felt tempted to spread out a lawn chair and sunbathe Monday, it was understandable. At least in some parts of Lyon County.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a record high Monday of 77 degrees. The old record was 74 in 1998.
Yet curiously, a weather station three miles northwest of Emporia only recorded a high of 55.
Ottawa went along with that, showing a high of 53. But two Topeka locations agreed with the Emporia airport, with top temperatures in the seventies.
So what's going on here? A meteorologist in Topeka explained Tuesday the the difference is in when data is compiled at the station northwest of town.
“At 7 a.m., that comes in for the previous 24 hours,” Daniel Reese with the National Weather Service office said Tuesday. “That observation covers the previous 24 hours, ending Monday morning.” So 55 actually was the Sunday high.
In contrast, the airport measurements “cover the normal 24 hours, ending at midnight,” Reese said.
The airport temperature jumped 43 degrees Monday from a morning low of 34. That was the biggest one-day jump of November.
Don't expect another heat wave Tuesday, as cloud cover will make it the coolest day of the week. The forecast high is 59.
Sunshine and milder weather should return for the rest of the work week, with highs again approaching 70. No rain is expected in the next seven days, although scattered morning sprinkles are possible in Topeka Tuesday.
