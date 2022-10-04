The Emporia High School girls golf team finished third at the Manhattan Invite on Monday.
“Overall, it was a tough day in a big tournament,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The course was challenging as always with the trees and the hard, fast greens.”
The Lady Spartans shot 346 as a team, four strokes behind runner-up Manhattan and seven behind Washburn Rural. Individually, Olivia Eckert finished fourth with 80 and Avary Eckert took fifth with 81.
“Olivia played a solid, consistent round,” Eckert said. “This was a good comeback after struggling at Shawnee Heights last Thursday. She is getting back on track. Avary shot polar opposite nines at 45/36. We can't figure out why she is opening every tournament with a weak front side, but the good news is she always manages to rebound on the backside. The two have been our consistent leaders throughout the year and now we need them to step it up for Regionals next Monday.”
Ella Fessler and Elise Eckert carded a 92 and 93, respectively. Eckert said they are working on avoiding holes that drive up their scores.
“Ella and Elise were a little frustrated with their rounds, but I know they will come back strong next week,” Eckert said. “They are both letting a few loose shots slip away and causing blowup holes. We will work it out and be ready to roll next week.”
Emporia will now prepare for the Class 5A regional tournament, which they will host at Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Oct. 10.
“Our regional is going to be a tough challenge, but I believe the girls will rise to that challenge,” Eckert said. “We have a week to get some good work in and be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.