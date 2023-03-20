Local leaders want your input on the future of placemaking in Emporia.
Two community input sessions are planned this week as local leaders begin the Rural Placemaking Accelerator grant planning initiative this week.
Emporia was recently chosen as one of two cities to be a Rural Placemaking Accelerator, part of the USDA Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge that supplies support, assistance and training to help “foster placemaking activities in rural communities.”
In order to develop a placemaking action plan, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Regional Development Association and Visit Emporia, as well as a group of local leaders, have partnered with Atlas Community Studios to identify priorities and hear the community’s thoughts on possible projects.
“This is certainly about placemaking,” Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains said. “This is about quality of life. The community’s input on what kinds of spaces they’d like to see created or invested in is essential in order to create any plans around where to invest any dollars that we may be able to obtain in the future or currently have.”
Public Visioning Sessions have been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and 9 a.m. Friday, March 24. Both meetings will be held at the Little Theatre inside the Civic Auditorium, 111 E. Sixth Ave., located on the second floor.
Those planning to attend can register for one of the sessions at https://rpa2023.com/emporia.
“If people cannot attend the sessions this Thursday evening or Friday morning, they’re always welcome to contact anyone at the Chamber, Visit Emporia or the Regional Development Association and share their thoughts via email, through our website, contact any of us or call down here at the Chamber of Commerce,” Dains added.
Dains said the sky’s the limit on what types of spaces the placemaking grant could go to fund. All ideas are welcome.
“It could be anything from the creation of a new attraction to investment in existing spaces like an amphitheater at Peter Pan Park, for example. Ideas have certainly been floated around but it really behooves us to get the community’s buy-in as far as what are the spaces that they’re interested in,” Dains said.
By creating these spaces, Dains said, the hope is to attract and retain more individuals to Emporia, to help grow the workforce, economy and quality of life in the community.
“The implications could be pretty profound,” he said. “If we can improve the quality of life and make Emporia an attractive destination, not only to visit, but to live, the economic benefits could be profound. With new residents and new tax dollars and increased spending locally, there’s a lot of development happening in the area. … All the more reason for us to make sure that Emporia is as attractive an offer as ever, not only for potential new visitors relocators but so that we retain the community members that we have and that they feel pride and excitement and the spaces that we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.