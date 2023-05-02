Aliva Anno

Emporia's Aliva Anno pitches against Topeka High at Peter Pan Park on Tuesday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School softball team lost both of its games to Topeka High at Peter Pan Park on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans lost the opener, 15-4. Topeka High scored two in the first and three in the second to take an early 5-0 lead. Emporia battled back with two in the bottom of the fourth with one run scoring on a double from Kiana Flores-Delgado that drove in Aliva Anno and another when Molly Williams stole home.

