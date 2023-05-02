The Emporia High School softball team lost both of its games to Topeka High at Peter Pan Park on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans lost the opener, 15-4. Topeka High scored two in the first and three in the second to take an early 5-0 lead. Emporia battled back with two in the bottom of the fourth with one run scoring on a double from Kiana Flores-Delgado that drove in Aliva Anno and another when Molly Williams stole home.
Topeka added two runs in the top of the fifth but Emporia responded with two more runs in the bottom half on an RBI bunt single by Kaylee Reimer and Shaylee Ginter scored when Anno reached on an error.
“We had better at-bats in that first game than we’ve had all season,” head coach Annie Rockley said. “We really took our time at the plate and had a lot of six, seven, eight-pitch at-bats and that’s what made the difference for us.”
The Trojans scored three in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull away.
Topeka scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game en route to a 17-3 five-inning win. Emporia scored all three of its runs in the first: two on a double by Reiner and one on a single from Yzabel Ultreras.
Rockley does feel the team is starting to make some strides late in the season.
“It may have taken us all season, but we’re finally getting more at-bats and feeling confident in ourselves,” Rockley said. “The score of the game does not represent how well we battled today against a great Topeka High team.”
Emporia (3-13) will play Life Prep at 4:45 p.m. on Friday and Kapun Mt. Carmel at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Spartan Classic.
