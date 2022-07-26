To celebrate National Health Center Week, CareArc is hosting a free back-to-school physical clinic on August 10.
Local students that are needing a physical or sports physical are invited to visit CareArc, 420 W. 15th Ave., on Wednesday, August 10 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. where staff from CareArc will be on hand to offer free physicals and sports physicals.
This is open to any local student, kindergarten through 12th grade, that needs a physical or sports physical to participate in an organized sports or team program. CareArc will be offering free physicals and dental screenings. No appointments are necessary. Scheduled vaccinations will also be available, though charges associated with the vaccination services will be applied.
Students getting a sports physical need to turn in a completed and signed sports physical form that is required by their school district. CareArc will have these available at the event. Children also need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Participating in sports is a great way to stay fit and have fun. A physical exam is the best detection for issues that might arise while participating in these activities,” CareArc medical director Tammy Black said. “This is going to be a wonderful evening for our community. We hope to not only give sports physicals, but to share information with their parents about healthy eating habits and teen health. Healthy young people become healthy adults. And that is the purpose of CareArc, to create a healthy community.”
Students do not need to be a patient of CareArc to participated in this event. For more information, visit carearc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.