Janet Butcher Shaw calls herself a “Jersey girl” these days. But she’s an author who considers herself an Emporia native.

“I was there from 1960 – from first grade – until 1976, when I completed a Master’s in English at Emporia State University,” Shaw said this week. “My memories of Emporia are good.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.