Janet Butcher Shaw calls herself a “Jersey girl” these days. But she’s an author who considers herself an Emporia native.
“I was there from 1960 – from first grade – until 1976, when I completed a Master’s in English at Emporia State University,” Shaw said this week. “My memories of Emporia are good.”
Shaw’s Lyon County background and English training come through in an upcoming memoir. “Every Three Hours” is scheduled for publication in mid-January, written under the pen name Janet Malcolm Hayles.
Shaw’s father was a professor of finance at ESU. Her mother taught about William Shakespeare at what was then the College of Emporia.
“Life was tranquil and predictable in Emporia,” Shaw writes in one chapter. It meant bicycle rides to Dairy Queen and work in the grill at the old Red X Pharmacy, across from the current Graves Drugs on Commercial Street.
“Emporia allowed me to grow up with a sense of safety and security,” Shaw added this week. “If you had an issue with somebody, you met them face to face, You didn’t hide behind a tweet.”
Shaw felt like she knew everyone in town. She still knows some of them.
“I went back about a year ago to my 50th class reunion,” Shaw recalled. “There were many people there who are still friends. We stay connected.”
Shaw has made numerous trips back to Emporia through the years, because her mother lived in a nursing home. The reunion trip last year included a stop at the church where she sang in the choir in her youth.
“Amazingly, four people came up to me after the service and said, ‘I know you,’” Shaw related.
Shaw eventually married and lived for several years in the Kansas City area. She had two children, with the younger one becoming the main focus for her book.
The full title is “Every Three Hours: A Mother’s Story of Raising a Child with Chronic Illnesses from Car Seat to Career.”
Shaw calls that child Sammy in the book. He was diagnosed with two rare disorders, one of which requires ingesting food every three hours around the clock.
Shaw said the book grew from her master’s degree studies at Duke University. During a class on biological evolution, the discussion turned to how genetics can affect people’s lives.
“It’s like a thunderbolt came to my head,” she said. “Our family has lived through the effects of a very slight generic tweak. And no one else has written about this.”
Papers for Shaw’s class led to a Fall 2020 thesis on “The Road to Independence” which mixed medical research and memoir. She said her editors have modified that into a book for “the general caregiver.”
Sammy has turned out well. He’s now an attorney in Washington, with possible gene therapy for his condition in his future.
So Shaw calls her book a story of hope, especially for parents who may feel lonely raising a child with disabilities.
“We weren’t sure he’d ever be able to walk,” she said. “We had two or three very close calls with him.”
Shaw thinks it’s best to call “Every Three Hours” a hybrid of memoir-fiction.
“It’s my interpretation of the story,” she explained, because her family remembers some details differently from her manuscript.
Yet Shaw says it’s the first work about one of Sammy’s rare diseases, and a story which goes beyond early childhood all the way to adulthood.
“You have to plan everything very early,” Shaw said. “The tendency with a child with medical conditions is to hold on to them and never let go. You absolutely have to let them go and train them and teach them and trust them.”
The steps of progress may be small, she added. But such children could learn the work ethic that was part of Shaw’s upbringing in Emporia.
“There’s a lot of Kansas in me, and I consider that a good thing,” Shaw said.
“Every Three Hours” will be released Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in bookstores. Amazon is offering it for pre-order now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.