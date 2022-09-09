Hartford-Madison football

Hartford hosted Madison last weekend.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

Week two of the football season actually began Thursday as Chase County High School clashed with Crest High School in an away game. According to the Chase County Schools Facebook page, the contest was moved to Thursday due to a lack of officials. But for most area teams, tonight is an opportunity to make up for last week’s loss.

Chase County vs. Crest

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.