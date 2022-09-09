Week two of the football season actually began Thursday as Chase County High School clashed with Crest High School in an away game. According to the Chase County Schools Facebook page, the contest was moved to Thursday due to a lack of officials. But for most area teams, tonight is an opportunity to make up for last week’s loss.
COLONY, Kan. - The Bulldogs won a wild one on the road against Crest High School. The see-saw battle saw multiple lead changes. Crest led 36-28 with 1:31 to play in the first half. By halftime, Chase County possessed a tenuous lead of 42-36. The Bulldogs remained in front going into the fourth quarter, 50-42. Chase County would score 20 more points before it was all said and done. The Lancers couldn’t quite keep pace. Chase County improves to 2-0 and plays Goessel High School at home next week.
Olpe High School (0-1) looks to earn its first victory tonight against 3A Bishop Ward High School (Kansas City). Bishop Ward posted a 4-5 record last year and picked up a win last Friday versus Independence High School, 36-14. Cyclones’ quarterback Aiden Milliren went 12-25 for 216 yds and two TDs in the victory. A win against a 3A opponent could be a boon, leading into next week’s matchup with 2A Osage City.
Northern Heights vs. Wabaunsee
Northern Heights High School (0-1) plays Wabaunsee High School away in a rematch of their 2021 postseason game. The Chargers defeated the Wildcats in that contest 68-0. Northern Heights will try to set its course on a winning trajectory this evening with a victory.
Lebo High School (0-1) squares off against Burlingame High School at home, hoping to make up for its inability to close the deal on Lyndon last Friday after leading 14-6 in the fourth quarter. Burlingame trounced Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School last week 46-0.
Hartford High School (0-1) takes on Axtell High School away tonight. Axtell dropped 82 points on Topeka-Cair Paravel, picking up an easy week one win. The Eagles are the defending 8-man Division II state champions, and Axtell will be a tall task for the Jaguars.
Madison vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley
Madison High School (1-0) will be at home tonight, when they face Marais des Cygnes Valley in second-week action. The game should basically be a walkthrough for the Bulldogs after last week’s dominant performance against Hartford.
