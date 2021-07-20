Mobilizing Literacy has been indispensable to the early childhood education community in Lyon County, and it continues to grow with new initiatives.
A recent commitment from the W.S. & E.C. Jones Trust for $2.5 million to the Mobilizing Literacy grant program will continue and expand upon literacy initiatives benefiting children within the region.
Over the next five years, this grant, coordinated by Emporia State’s Kansas Masonic Literacy Center, will expand efforts to improve grade-level reading attainment for the 11 participating school districts within the tri-county region of Coffey, Lyon and Osage counties.
Jodi Case, former Mobilizing Literacy liaison for Lyon County, helped to get the grant off the ground and in the process brought together different programs and a network of childcare providers, preschool educators, and public and private preschools.
“The funds that we’ve received from the Jones Trust have made more of a dramatic impact in this community than what people realize,” she said. “I think the thing that has been the largest contributing factor is how all the early childhood agencies have come together, and built a partnership to support one another, to facilitate early learning in Lyon County the best that they can.”
Mobilizing Literacy focuses on early learning and literacy from birth until age 5. With the grant, families could come together to learn and experience early literacy.
Events like Friday Family Fun Day at the Lyon County History Center offered music and books. Case also set up author visits.
“There’s been more family engagement, I really think our data and numbers show that,” she said.
The grant also offers a funding piece to programs and scholarships to families. In the last year, the grant helped programs by providing COVID-19 relief.
Cris Wilson, director and teacher at Friends Together Preschool, was one of the preschool programs that got funding for supplies such as wipes, sanitizer, digital thermometers and disinfectant. The organization relied on these funds to keep operating during the pandemic. Funds also went to families in need.
“Mobilizing Literacy provided scholarships for those families who were not able to pay full fee and tuition, so that was offered, which allowed families to come that may not be able to come otherwise,” Wilson said. “Also it provided us a lot of in-service opportunities such as professional development training for the teachers so we could be better prepared to serve the children.”
One big piece of the grant is to provide for school readiness, which includes everything from supplies to curriculum.
With Mobilizing Literacy funds, the preschool could purchase supplies, books, activities and toys. The process of introducing school readiness curriculum to all programs was one of Case’s goals.
“If you had one child that went to Sacred Heart, and one that went to Lord’s Lambs, or Maynard, all of them had exposure to similar curriculum,” she said.
The grant helps programs like Friends Together get access to curriculum like Writing Without Tears and Second Step, a social-emotional learning program. These programs help with the many components of school readiness that are cognitive, motor and social skills. Students learn about colors, shapes and position words. Emotional instruction helps kids be around other kids, learn to share, self regulate and take direction from adults. Early literacy is a large piece of that development.
“You can’t do one without overlooking the other, because they all impact and build upon school readiness,” Case said. “That is huge, and I’m very very passionate about that. Reading to your child is the biggest most important thing we can all be doing.”
As far as the impact for Mobilizing Literacy, Case expects more growth in the future.
“The first year I was there, I was getting my feet underneath me, where we were and where we needed to go,” she said. “I really think next year may be a year that may show more growth and impact than the years past because of Mobilizing Literacy.”
The new grant will maintain all prior initiatives and offer more robust Parents as Teachers programming, with efforts like an increased focus on family engagement, expanding daycare options for parents, lowering the teacher-student ratio in pre-kindergarten classrooms and more, according to the release.
Case said expanding daycare is especially needed, as it can be a challenge for families to find care.
“I’m very proud of how the program has grown,” she said. “It was an exciting time to be a part of a grant and a focus that was such a passion of mine — not just on early childhood but the family engagement piece and helping build up our home providers — all of our daycare providers in Lyon County and the surrounding areas don’t seem to get enough applause for all the work they do, and the countless hours that they spend caring for other people’s children so that they can go to work.”
A new direction the grant is taking is offering one-to-one tutoring services through its partnership with ESU. Future teachers will provide children with personalized support to reach grade-level benchmarks. The new initiative is called The Literacy Bridge.
“In the recent renewal of the Mobilizing Literacy grant, The Teachers College added a request for funding to connect ESU undergraduate and graduate teacher education students with families in need of additional reading supports, specifically targeting children in primary school who are struggling to meet or reach the objectives of the third-grade reader,” said Tasia Markowitz, director of the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center. “We are in the very beginning conversations with all the tri-county schools.”
Tutoring may be offered virtually or on site, but will be catered to what each community needs.
“It has been great to see the teamwork and collaboration piece amongst all the districts in the tri-county area,” she said. “There’s early childhood directors, teachers, superintendents and child care providers and they all can talk to each other and share ideas.”
