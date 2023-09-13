The Emporia High School gymnastics team finished sixth at the Olathe Invite on Tuesday.
Laney Cooper was the top Emporia performer. The senior finished ninth in vault with a score of 8.7, 12th in floor with a 8.35 and was 17th in all around with a 29.55.
