“My mission is to beautify this city,” Deon Morrow stated at the ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon for the mural he created at Las Casitas Park on Emporia’s south side.
It was a busy, sunny afternoon at the celebration, which featured a parade, a fiesta, pinatas, music, food and dancing. Long-time residents of La Colonia (Little Mexico) recounted the history of the area and paid tribute to Mexican-American veterans.
Master of Ceremonies and Nuestra Musica Radio Show host Victor Rodriguez, Jr. noted that “this mural is another effort to add more color to the park.”
He congratulated the entities that came together to create the event that continues the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month: the City of Emporia, the Las Casitas Association, the Nuestra Musica Radio Show and Visit Emporia.
Deon Morrow’s family gathered for the fiesta and ribbon cutting, including his mother Tammy Morrow, his sister Nikki Morrow, his uncle Troy Foots and his grandmother Fannie Harrell. Deon graduated from Emporia High School and earned degrees in Business and Entrepreneurship at Oklahoma State University, which awarded him full-ride football scholarships. He recently spent several months in Berlin pursuing his art, and is now back home in Emporia–at least for the time being.
“I’m really really proud,” Tammy Morrow said of her son, noting that he’d recently celebrated his 28th birthday. “He loves to do things for the community. He’s always in the middle, with a lot of friends from different cultures. He appreciates everybody’s uniqueness.”
Dennis Medoza is the last survivor of the local Mexican Americans who fought in World War II. Mendoza compiled a painstaking history of the Las Casitas (Little Houses) area. He explained that Las Casitas Park is located right in the middle of what was known as La Colonia, or Little Mexico.
As early as 1907, the Santa Fe Railroad brought in more than 200 workers from Mexico to work the railyards. They lived in little brick houses called Las Casitas, which were owned by the railroad.
During the Great Depression, many workers were laid off, forced to look elsewhere for jobs. Many were transported back to Mexico courtesy of the Santa Fe, while others decided to stay here with their families and stick it out, relying on odd jobs and gardening to survive. Santa Fe allowed all the unemployed Mexicans to live in Las Casitas rent free until they went back to work. Families grew and expanded, and, little by little, La Colonia grew and blossomed into a strong and thriving Hispanic community. That is why Las Casitas Park is an important landmark for the Hispanic community today.
“It was a hard path,” Mendoza said. “Railroaders made ten cents an hour–and that was good money at the time.
“As we’re standing here, there were four rows of little brick houses, no electricity, no water, no gas. They paid fifty cents per room per month, and there was only outhouses. But you know what? They made it! They came to the U.S. to better themselves.
“We are very proud of what we have accomplished. It comes from the heart,” he concluded.
Jesse Solis addressed the crowd, reading aloud the names of the 73 Mexican American World War II veterans from Emporia. Solis is also the organizer of the All Veterans Golf Tournament, which played its 18th tournament at the Emporia Golf Course just two weeks ago. Proceeds from the tournament benefit veterans groups, the All Veterans Memorial in Soden’s Grove and Emporia’s Mexican American Memorial on South Lawrence Street.
“I am very proud,” Solis said. “I knew them all.”
Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking agreed that Las Casitas Park is a “great facility, fabulous for the south side and the community as a whole. We want to make sure the facility is as much used as possible, benefiting the entire city.”
Cocking noted that Las Casitas Park has served as the main location on the south side of Emporia for fiestas, concerts, car shows, quinceaneras and basketball tournaments.
The Las Casitas Association would like to see additional improvements made to the park, including handicap accessibility, particularly from the parking lot to the restrooms. They would like to install a memorial wall honoring Hispanics who have contributed to the community and a memorial walkway. High on the list for future improvements is building a community center for meetings and celebrations, with a gym area for sports participation.
The park is on railroad property still today, leased from the Santa Fe Railroad.
The Las Casitas Association is an established nonprofit organization that has worked for 16 years to preserve and maintain the barrios, or neighborhoods, for future generations. The organization’s goals are to help educate local Hispanic youth about their area’s history and to continue to improve the La Colonia neighborhood and Las Casitas Park, the oldest Hispanic community in Emporia.
Mendoza said, “We weren’t allowed to leave the neighborhood, to go downtown. We could only sit upstairs at the theater, and we could only go to the back door at the restaurants.
“We learned to accept it,” he continued. “It’s better now. Will discrimination ever go away? No. But with the grace of God, we can make it.”
Dennis Mendoza, Deon Morrow, Victor Rodriguez and Jesse Solis gathered on the steps of the bandstand for the ribbon cutting that unveiled the new mural at Las Casitas Park.
“I'm a firm believer in "what can you do for your city?" and I believe we are capable of doing great things together,” Morrow told the crowd. “Thank you to all who were involved in the project. I couldn't have done it without you.”
He paused for a moment, then added, “To the southside and Emporia, Tu tienes mi alma, tu tienes mi corazón.”
(“You have my soul, you have my heart.”)
Learn more about the Las Casitas Association on their Facebook page, reach them by telephone at 620-344-5431 or 620-344-5430, email them at jalapenoproductions@yahoo.com. The Las Casitas Association has established the Las Casitas Fund and the Amanda J. Rodriguez Memorial Community Hispanic Scholarship. Any donations or memorial contributions will be tax deductible and can be directed to The Las Casitas Fund, ℅ The Las Casitas Association, 2811 Melrose Place, Emporia, Kan. 66801 or to the Amanda J. Rodriguez Memorial Community Hispanic Scholarship, ℅ Emporia State University Foundation, 1500 Highland St., Emporia, Kan. 66801-5018.
As they say in La Colonia, muchisimas gracias.
