Commissioner Rob Gilligan gave formal notice to the Emporia City Commission Wednesday night that he would be stepping down from his position.
His last commission meeting will be April 6.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced last week that it had hired Gilligan as its new president and chief executive officer. He will take over that position April 11.
“I appreciate greatly the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity and learn over the past 11 years,” Gilligan said. “...That opportunity has really meant a lot to me to be involved. I do believe that we, as an organization, have made some progress in the community. I believe that we as partners from the city commission side have been able to move our community and our region forward in positive ways and the small part that I could play representing a voice in the community was nice to have.”
Gilligan has served as a city commissioner since 2011 and as the director of Ignite Emporia since 2020.
With Gilligan’s official announcement Wednesday, the city will begin accepting applications for his replacement Thursday. Applications will be accepted through April 1, at which point they will be given to the four remaining city commissioners to review.
The commission will then meet with each candidate for two minutes or so and appoint the new city commissioner on April 6. Gilligan will be ineligible to vote, so the appointed individual would have to win at least three votes.
The new commissioner will be sworn in on April 20.
For information on how to apply, reach out to city clerk Kerry Sull at 620-343-4243.
