The Friday weather briefing includes a couple of brief moments of concern.
The National Weather Service advises a “brief period of very high grassland fire danger” is possible in Chase County Friday, as a cold front moves across Kansas.
Then showers are possible in the Emporia area Sunday morning. The highest chance is 40% after sunrise.
The temperature could dip toward freezing Monday night. The next chance for a strong spring thunderstorm comes Tuesday evening.
The Friday high of 72 degrees should be the warmest of the weekend, as temperatures fall into the fifties during the day Saturday through Monday.
