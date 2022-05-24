Coronavirus cases may be rising again in Kansas, but leaders of CareArc want to move away from one health option which developed during the pandemic.
CareArc will begin to shifts behavioral health appointments back to in person visits.
“We're still offering telehealth, but encouraging them to come in person,” President Daphne Mertens said during Tuesday's monthly board meeting.
As the board met via Zoom video conference, behavioral clinic manager Verlin Conkle reported 32% of all patient visits in April occurred through telehealth. That method lets patients connect with medical professionals through smartphones and apps.
“If they have in-person [appointments], they call in sick or can't make it ... we say, 'Would you like to switch that to telehealth?'” Conkle explained. “That way, we don't lose the appointment at all. We offer that flexibility.”
CareArc received Kansas Coronavirus Fund money last year to expand telehealth services and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. But Conkle said face-to-face contact is better.
“That allows us to take an accurate set of vitals, actually lay eyes on the person directly in the office,” he said.
That also would allow CareArc to return to a sense of normalcy in terms of patient visits. The board was told so far this year, clinics have handled 4,404 visits. That's up 10 from last year and up 36% from the start of the pandemic in 2020.
“I don't think we've bounced back to our pre-COVID levels yet,” Dr. Michael McClintick said. “I think we're starting to come back.”
But if it's not one concern, it's another. As the pandemic fades into the background for many people, inflation is becoming an issue for some patients.
“The economy is not helping,” McClintick said from Eureka. “Any extra money that people have, they're using it for other things besides preventive medicine.”
McClintick also said COVID-19 cases across Kansas are down “significantly.”
Compared with the end of 2021, that's true. Yet statistics posted last Wednesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment show Lyon County had 139 new cases in the prior two weeks, compared with 33 in the two weeks before that.
The CareArc Board also reviewed results of a staff satisfaction survey. It indicated that while most employees are pleased with how things are going, management does not always clearly explain the reasoning behind its decisions on issues.
One response to the survey is the addition of an employee “squawk box.” It requires staff members to offer solutions to the problems or complaints which they have
