Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Give these folks a pat on the back ...
Emporia woman Sue Claridge for showing astounding bravery and refusing to give up in the face of Stage 4 cancer.
Glenna Grinstead for coming home to her native Chase County to take over as USD 284 Superintendent of Schools.
Bill Heins for having his Jeep Scrambler used as model for a 2019 Hallmark Christmas ornament.
Coach Kari Bruch and the Starfire Dance Company, which is related to Kari’s Dance Studio of Emporia, for earning the privilege of having members compete in multiple national competitions.
Lady Hornet Tyra Jones for signing a contract to play professional basketball in Spain.
Command Sergeant Major Steve Harmon of Emporia for being named command senior enlisted advisor for the Kansas National Guard.
Emporia State University Professor Kevin Rabas for overcoming a brain injury that took about nine months to heal and about 10 years to fully recover from for proving it can be done and writing poetry about his experience.
The Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team for making it to the state tournament.
The Emporia Hornets fifth grade boys baseball team for going 5-0 at the Sunflower Games in their division.
Local baseball team the KS 10U Shockdawgs for finishing their season with a 35-13-1 record.
Owner of Kari’s Diamonds Kari Stookey for celebrating a decade in business with a special fundraiser for Denim and Diamonds, an annual event that benefits Newman Regional Health.
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow volunteers Casey Woods and Jessica Buchholz of Emporia Main Street, Hank Osterhout of Kansas Free for Arts, and Ryann Brooks of the Emporia Gazette for working to make the world a better place.
Owner of the Sweet Granada Kim Redeker and local artist Stephanie Achille for holding a candy camp for kids out of Redeker’s shop, teaching them art and the tools of the sugary trade.
Lydia Kautz
Reporter
