Parents raising children with special needs face a unique challenge when planning for their kids’ future, and there are nearly as many different solutions as there are families coming up with them.
One north Lyon County family decided to start a business.
Eric and Katie Crook’s son, 14-year-old John, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and, based upon his functional level, his parents expect that he will likely need to live at home into adulthood.
“We’ll keep him in the school system as long as the school system will continue to support him, but [once he turns 21], we’re going to have to figure out what to do then,” Eric said.
With an eye on that eventuality, in 2011, Eric and Katie began to slowly build a metal-cutting business called E and K Metal. While it’s currently a part-time gig, their goal is to reach a point where it can become more full-time and they can bring on another support staff.
And they already have one in mind: their son John.
“Eventually, what we’d like to do is have a business where John helps us with some of the shipping stuff, you know, helping package items,” Eric said. “Hopefully, he can help us with some painting and just some kind of odds and ends and stuff like that.”
That’s their plan, for now. But Eric acknowledged that as John continues to change as he grows up, so too do their understanding of him and their plans for the future change.
“We don’t know what John’s capable of entirely yet,” he said. “Every day, we find out things that we’re limited to and then the next day, we’ll find out things that we had no idea we could do. One of the frustrating things and beautiful things about autism is that you can go in a 24-hour period from thinking that we’ve hit our limit to we have no idea what our limit is.”
Eric said he wants John to have something to look forward to in adulthood where “he’s able to in some way contribute to the greater good, whatever that may end up being.”
John isn’t an only child. Dominic is Eric’s adult son from a previous marriage and Harper is the daughter he had with Katie. After John was diagnosed with autism, though, their perspective on parenting was forced to shift.
Katie chose to educate herself about autism as much as possible and even earned a master’s degree. Eric, meanwhile, relied upon the example of his parents, as he had grown up watching them raise his sister, who also has special needs.
“I’ve never spent a day in my life, the whole of my life, without somebody with special needs very close to me and so this was a very easy transition for me,” he said. “For my wife, it was completely different. She had never had that in her life, and so she went the only route that she felt comfortable with, which was getting more education.”
Together, Eric thinks he and Katie make a good team as they each bring their individual strengths both to the metal business and to raising their kids. He said that Katie — with the deep knowledge she has gained from her education — is a great leader and planner, while he — with his years of experience interacting with his sister — is a “boots on the ground” kind of dad, who is able to effectively implement what needs to be done in the moment to benefit John the most.
“He’s got some fierce advocates on either end, no matter how you look at it,” Eric said. “For all of the struggles and as tough as things are for him and are going to be for him, he’s got a lot of people in his support network that are going to make things as good as they can be.”
However, Eric and Katie have had to learn to be flexible and simultaneously present- and future-focused, not just as budding entrepreneurs, but as parents of a child with special needs.
“What John needs today is going to be different than what John needs tomorrow,” Eric said. “Right now, John needs Little Caesars pizza. He’s waiting on me to come in the house and say, ‘Hey, let’s go to town and get Little Caesars pizza.’ Tomorrow, it could be completely different. I won’t know what that is until tomorrow. That is how we run this operation: we’re just going to have to see what tomorrow brings.”
So far, Eric has been able to start integrating John into some of the work being done in “the seventh circle of hell,” which is what Eric calls his workshop, as it can become incredibly hot when the inherent nature of metalwork combines with summer temperatures.
“When he comes out, I get him to help me kind of clean up stuff before I get ready to paint it,” he said. “A lot of times, I’ll ship some smaller pieces … and he’ll help with stuff like that. He just [requires] some oversight to make sure that he does what we need him to do. He’s completely capable of doing it all, it’s just taking care of that motivational part of it that can get to be kind of a challenge at times.”
Eric said he doesn’t expect to teach John to weld any time soon, as safety is of the utmost importance. However, the work that John is able to do will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the business once it grows to the level the Crooks hope it will someday.
While so many are aware of the challenges of raising a child with autism, Eric said that there are so many joys as well. Eric is “tickled to no end” when John will quote a book or a movie that his parents weren’t aware he remembered, knew about or was even interested in.
“Those types of things are — I’m almost getting choked up even thinking about it — those are the type of things that make the days when we’re struggling just to make it to the end of the day, we forget all about that because we know that yesterday we had an awesome day where he quoted a line out of a movie that he hasn’t seen since he was 3 years old,” he said. “Every day, it’s something new like that.”
Eric said that one of the perspective shifts for Katie and him was learning to appreciate the “little victories.”
“With neurotypical kids, maybe a parent or parents are going to look at victories like, ‘Zach won the spelling bee, Zach lettered in baseball,’” Eric said. “Our victories are going to look a little bit different than that. Right now, a victory for us is to be able to go to a ball game and stay there the whole time. A victory to us is, honestly, to be able to go into Walmart and not have a meltdown. But if we have a meltdown, we’re going to deal with it.”
Perhaps starting a metal business with the intent of bringing onboard their future adult son who still lives with them wasn’t exactly what Eric and Katie had foreseen when they decided to have children. Be that as it may, they have accepted the reality of what is and are determined to thrive within it.
“This is our lot and we’re absolutely going to deal with it,” Eric said. “We’re not going to lose sight of what the goal is, which is to provide for John the best possible life we can, like any parent should for their kid. We just know we have to go a different route and that that route will sometimes be easy and sometimes it’s a route that’s full of chuckles and pitfalls and things that we can’t plan for. So we’ve got to be quick on our feet.”
