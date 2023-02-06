The Emporia State men’s basketball team fell to Missouri Western 65-60 on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams started slowly on the offensive end of the floor as Missouri Western held a 7-6 lead over Emporia State entering the first media timeout with 13:53 remaining in the first half. But the Griffons were able to build on their lead over the next five minutes to 19-11, their largest of the game, at the 8:23 mark of the first half which forced a timeout from the Hornets.
Over the next five minutes, Emporia State rallied to reclaim a 24-23 lead with 3:21 remaining as Owen Long assisted a dunk from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. After both teams scored on the following possessions, Missouri Western scored the final points of the first half with 1:32 remaining as the Hornets entered the halftime break trailing the Griffons 28-27.
The Hornets started the second half quickly as they opened on a 12-3 scoring run that lasted until the 16:31 mark as they built a 39-31 lead, their largest of the game.
Both teams traded points over the next four minutes as the Hornets held a 45-37 advantage with 12:21 remaining in the game.
Missouri Western responded over the next four minutes as they put together a 14-3 scoring run which put the Griffons back in front of the Hornets 51-48 with 8:12 remaining in the game.
Emporia State was able to put together an 8-0 run that lasted until 6:19 remaining and was capped off by a Sam Baker three off an assist from Owen Long, his eighth assist of the game.
The Hornets were unable to hold off the Griffons over the final six minutes as Missouri Western closed the game on a 14-4 scoring run.
Alijah Comithier led all scorers with 21 points while also leading the Hornets with seven rebounds. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Kaden Evans joined Comithier in double-figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Emporia State (17-6, 11-6 MIAA) will return home for their next game on Saturday, Feb. 11 against Newman at 3:30 p.m.
