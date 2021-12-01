The Olpe boys basketball team has been ranked preseason No. 1 in Class 1A Division I by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association while the Lebo and Emporia girls also made their way into the rankings.
The Eagles – who will be defending their 2020-21 state championship – are the only area boys team to make it into the top 10 of its class. While they lost some key seniors from last year’s team, they will rely on a core group of veterans to succeed this year.
Meanwhile, the Lebo girls are ranked No. 3 in 1A Division II after going 16-5 in 2021-22. The Wolves are loaded with experienced talent as well as some promising young players for head coach Patrick Gardner.
The Emporia girls are No. 10 in 5A. The Spartans finished third in the Centennial League in 2020-21 and fell one game shy of making it to the state tournament. With only two seniors graduating from last year’s roster, Emporia looks to be a force to be reckoned with this year.
All area schools will begin their basketball campaigns on Friday. Olpe visits St. Marys, Lebo heads to Flinthills and Emporia will play at Highland Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.