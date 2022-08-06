No Coast Film Festival has announced the full screening lineup for its 4th annual short film festival.
Screenings of the festival’s 55 films will be held at the Granada, 807 Commercial St, on Friday, Sep. 9 from 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
This year, the festival will also feature a conference element where filmmakers can learn from fellow filmmakers.
“From the very beginning, one of the goals of No Coast has been to help promote the culture of film, not just as one who would watch and appreciate film, but also encourage the production of film,” festival director Jon Leach said.
Leach said the conference will be “like an academic conference where different filmmakers or critics or actors or whomever in the industry will come and present their ideas.”
Some events will be workshops, such as how to do combat for films or how to shoot, edit and produce a movie all on your iPhone.
“This is one way to start learning how to do it,” Leach said. “Nobody’s done something like this before as far as we know.”
The conference will be Sunday, Sept. 11 at Roosevelt Hall, located on the Emporia State University campus, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Admission is free and open to everyone, but VIP passes are available.
Film submissions came from around the world, Leach said, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Israel, Italy, Mexico and over a dozen states in the U.S.
Two films were also made by or featuring Emporia locals. “Zeke and the Zombie,” a film by Steven Holland of Prairie Village and starring Emporia local Gabe Moore, will stream
Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:50 p.m. and “Dud,” a film by ESU student Ashley Schechter and featuring ESU students Nicolas Guzman and Christine Tascoe, will stream at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“Festival organizers received nearly 200 submissions from all over the globe and whittled their selection down to a showcase of 55 short films. The lineup includes both experienced creators and first time independent filmmakers, with films ranging in length from 1 to 25 minutes in a variety of genres and styles,” festival organizers said in a press release.
There are three prizes that will be awarded to films selected by a panel of expert judges. Prizes include: “the Grand Jury Prize, selected via overall judging score; the Audience Choice Award, which is chosen by popular vote at the festival; and the Kraken Award, for a short that is both masterfully crafted and offers something unexpected to audiences.”
Additionally, this year’s winners will also receive a copy of the script-writing software “Final Draft.”
“We have some sort of vibrant and amazing community that when filmmakers from across the country, and now across the world really, show up, they’re impressed with our community and the community members who show up,” Leach said. “[The festival is] this thing that we as Emporians have created for ourselves and there’s always this spark of joy like we’re getting away with something we shouldn’t like, how do we have an international film festival here, and I love that feeling and I love that we as Emporia can experience this joy that we have created.”
