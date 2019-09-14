The Lebo Wolves got a seven-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Devan McEwan en route to a 64-14 home blowout of Marais des Cygnes Valley Friday evening.
The Wolves offense got off to a hot start — averaging more than 10 yards-per-play throughout the game — and never looked back, taking a 44-8 lead into the locker room.
McEwan finished the night 10-13 with 206 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air, adding 60 yards and three more scores on the ground on only eight attempts.
“[McEwan] is just dynamic,” said Lebo head football coach Brian Hadley. “On one of his runs, he got a bad snap, tips the ball to himself and starts running backwards. We were kind of thinking ‘Oh, great’ on the sidelines but he somehow turned that into a touchdown. It seems like he’s good for at least one play like that a game. It just makes you go, ‘Man, he makes us look good.’”
Junior Jerome Ferguson helped his quarterback’s cause with five receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns while Andrew Bailey rounded out the running game with 54 yards and a score.
Bailey also proved to be a force on the other side of the ball, leading the Wolves in tackles with 10.5. Marais Des Cygnes Valley totaled 167 yards on 49 plays, going a combined 7/20 on third and fourth down conversion attempts on the night.
“Our defense is really playing lights out right now,” Hadley said. “We gave up a touchdown in the first half, but it was on kind of a fluke play where we had the quarterback almost sacked and he just threw up a prayer. One of our safeties decided to come up and celebrate the sack, and the ball just went right over his head. Other than that, we really played amazing in the first half.
“We got a lot of guys in the second half, and that was good to build some depth. Our freshman really helped us a lot, and it was a true team effort on defense.”
Lebo will look to remain undefeated as they travel to Chetopa next Friday for a 7 p.m. date with the 0-2 Hornets.
